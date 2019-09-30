Central Carroll: Oktoberfest bringing German culture to Agriculture Center; A Culinary Experience fundraiser

Celebrate the season and all things German at the annual Rotary Oktoberfest of Carroll County to be held this weekend at the Danele Shipley Memorial Arena at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster.
Four Carroll County Rotary Clubs have joined together to present this event (Sykesville-South Carroll, Mount Airy, Bonds Meadow and Westminster) on Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 8 pm. and Sunday, Oct. 6, from noon to 5 p.m.
The first Oktoberfest was held over 200 years ago in Munich, Germany, but some things are so good, they live on forever. At the 2019 Oktoberfest, attendees will find family activities and music, plus German-style foods and beers. Catering from Old World and Salerno’s will make sure three is plenty to eat. Look for Bratwurst, Bauernwurst, Knockwurst, Sauerbraten mit Knoedel, Schnitzel on a Roll, German potato salad, sauerkraut or red cabbage, Semmel and assorted German cakes.
Over 1,000 people attend the Oktoberfest each year, perhaps because there is so much to do. There’s a “Roll Out the Barrel” ceremony with local dignitaries, a Lederhosen and Dirndl Contest, a Polka Dance contest, a Chicken Dance Contest and live entertainment all day. Children will find face painting, pumpkin painting, scarecrow making, magic shows, balloon sculptors and many games.
Event chairperson Dawn Wittfelt said there’s also a silent auction, a money prize wheel and — new last year — a bacon wheel.
“It was kind of funny seeing people react,” Wittfelt said. “They got slabs of bacon for prizes. I actually started it because the Baltimore Rotary Club has one at their annual bull roast and it is very popular.”
She said that among the many activities going on at Oktoberfest, a cornhole tournament will also take place on Saturday, run by the Southern Carroll Cornhole group. People can sign up when they arrive.
“And this year, the Carroll County Children’s Chorus will sing the national anthem for our opening ceremony at 12 on Saturday,” Wittfelt said.
Guys need not worry about missing their football games because there’s a football tent at this event, with beer and pretzels, and a 120-inch screen broadcasting all the big games taking place during the Oktoberfest festivities.
Money from this event will support a myriad of community projects.
“There’s probably nothing we haven’t supported,” Wittfelt said. “We give to major humanitarian programs and we give to the smaller ones. We give to the hospital, the college, fire departments, human service programs, Change Inc., I could never name them all. And we also do a lot of educational scholarships. This year, we will be at close to $300,000 we’ve given back into the Carroll County community over the past eight years.”
She said someone recently said to her, “I bet you can’t wait for this to be over,” but that’s not so.
“I can’t wait for it to happen,” she said with a laugh. “There are so many great activities, great food, live German bands, and we have a special Oktoberfest brew made just for us by [Pub Dog Brewing Co.] This year they are doing a special cider for us, too.”
Admission is free for those arriving in authentic German attire, but if you’re not up to the challenge, general admission is $10. Save $2 with a donation of 5 non-perishable food items to go to Westminster Rescue Mission. Children under age 10 are free.
Tickets are available at the gate or in advance from their website at carrolloktoberfest.com. Visit the website for more information or contact Wittfelt at 443-244-7799.
“We love this event,” Wittfelt said. “It has done so much good for so many people. It’s such a great family-oriented community event and it is all of us working together to raise money to better the community.”
A Culinary Experience
Good food for a good cause — it doesn’t get much better than that! On Monday, Oct. 14, Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County (RCIS) will host its 20th annual A Culinary Experience fundraiser at Martin’s Westminster.
From 6 to 9 p.m., local restaurants, caterers and bakeries will thrill your taste buds with a showcase of everything from appetizers to desserts, the best of the best. Look for specialty dishes from Bertucco’s Bakery, Blue Bistro & Catering, Bud’s at Silver Run, Daughter’s Café, Flick’s Pub, Gateau Monique Bakery, Greenmount Station, JeannieBird Baking Company, LunaZul, Maggie’s Restaurant, Martin’s Caterers, Mediterraneo Ristorante Italiano, Molli’s Café, Oscar’s Alehouse, Rafael’s Restaurant, RockSalt Grille, Silver Oak Academy, The County Cork Wine Pub and Uncle Matty’s Eatery.
Tickets are now available at a cost of $80 each, or reserve a table for 10 for $750 each. Look for a silent auction and basket and gift raffles, too, plus entertainment by Raptor Productions.
All proceeds of this event will benefit RCIS, a private nonprofit providing counseling and support services to people in the community affected by sexual violence.
For tickets to A Culinary Experience or for more information, contact RCIS at 410-857-0900 or visit www.rapecrisiscc.org.
Turkey dinner
The Patapsco United Methodist Women will be having a Turkey Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Patapsco United Methodist Church Hall, at 2821 Patapsco Road in Finksburg.
Dinners will be served family-style and include turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green beans, sauerkraut, cranberry sauce, drink, and dessert. Carryout dinners and soups will also be available.
The cost is $12 for adults, $6.50 for ages 6 to 12, and free for kids younger than 5. Carryout dinners cost $13.
“It’s always good food and fellowship,” church member Sherry Devore said.
For more information, call 410-857-9210.
Yard sale
The Silver Run – Union Mills Lions Club will hold their last yard sale of the season on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Lions Club Park, located on Old Hanover Road, across Big Pipe Creek from the Union Mills Homestead in Union Mills.
A variety of vendors will offer crafts, yard sale and flea market items for sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The yard sale is held monthly on the first Saturday of each month from May to November. The cost to rent a space is $20.
For more information or to reserve a space contact Lion David at 410-346-6311 or rebel@qis.net
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com .