Central Carroll: Corn Maze returning to Ag Center, this year with a moon landing theme

The leaves are turning colors and the air is growing cool. The corn is brown and brittle. Why not celebrate fall with your family by visiting the annual Corn Maze?
The Corn Maze, hosted by the Carroll County Agricultural Center, opens on Sunday, Sept. 29, from noon to 6 p.m.
“On that first night we are going to have a family and dogs event, where you can take your dogs through the maze as well,” said Ag Center representative Heather Kuykendall.
The maze will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 3. The hours are Fridays from 6-10 p.m., Saturdays from 2-10 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
“We are working on some other fun activities each weekend for families, and we will be announcing them soon,” Kuykendall said.
The maze costs $10 for ages 16 and older, $5 for ages 5 to 15, or free for ages 4 and younger. Group rates are available for groups of 15 or more.
“I believe this started seven or eight years ago or more,” said Joe Linthicum, treasurer of the Francis Scott Key FFA and a retired FSK ag instructor. “FFA alumnae from Francis Scott Key High School are helping to manage the maze and recruiting groups or clubs to help out in the maze. Large groups of 30 or more people can arrange a weekday evening [of their own] with a discount. That’s what the Girl Scouts do with us.”
Linthicum said groups can contact him by emailing linthicumj@hotmail.com.
This year’s theme is the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and Kuykendall said the 15-acre maze is more interesting than ever.
“It is a complicated maze this year, so those who enjoy a challenge will like this one,” she said. “There are a lot of intricate turns. You could spend an hour in just one section and a couple of hours to do the whole thing.”
Linthicum said those who come can pick up a sheet with 10 questions to find the answers in the maze. No cheating with your cellphone! Afterward, you can purchase refreshments and compare answers to see how well you did.
Kuykendall said about 700 people come annually. The last tickets are sold one hour before closing.
“It’s the adventure of being in the maze and trying to find your way through,” Linthicum said when asked why folks should come. “When you do it in the evening with the dark it is a little more thrilling. It’s a lead-in to the Halloween season, and those who do it in the daytime can see how the paths are laid out, plus it’s a great way to get exercise. We have some that come down from Pennsylvania every year just to see how different it is. They really enjoy that opportunity on a nice fall day with colorful leaves and the corn.”
If you want to add the corn maze to your calendar and need more information, call the Ag Center at 410-848-6704 or Joe Linthicum at 410-868-2567, or drop by during open days and enjoy the fun.
Trip to Charles Town Races
Take a gamble and join the Westminster Senior and Community Center on its upcoming trip to the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in West Virginia.
The senior center sponsors several trips per year that are open to all, but this one is for ages 21 and older. The trip will leave the senior center at 9 a.m. on Nov. 7 and return at 5 that evening.
“The casino trip costs $25 per person, but they will get back $20 to play once we arrive,” senior center volunteer Fran Coleman said. “We had planned a trip to the Rainbow Playhouse, but it closed. A lot of people like the casino and they like that we are going on an all-you-can eat buffet day.”
Coleman said the buffet costs $14.95 but travelers are on their own for lunch, which is not included in the cost of the trip.
The deadline to reserve your tickets will be Oct. 25. Tickets may be reserved by calling 410-386-3850.
The Westminster Senior and Community Center is at 125 Stoner Ave.
Serving Lunch
Benjamin’s Krider’s United Church of Christ will hold their “Serving Lunch” sale of yummy eat-in or carryout lunch items on Friday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, at 208 Krider’s Church Road in Westminster.
Look for a variety of homemade soups and sandwiches. Soups cost $4 per bowl, and the choices include chicken noodle soup, tomato Florentine soup, and ham and bean soup.
Sandwiches include their famous Orchard Chicken Salad sandwich for $4 each, the Turkey, Cheddar, Apple and Slaw on Roll for $4, or a Triple Grilled Cheese with American, Muenster and Parmesan cheeses for $5 each. Free chips or an apple come with each meal.
Organizer Jolene Shafer hopes those who pick up lunch will check out their desserts, too. Brownies and cereal bars cost $1 each. Beverages include iced tea (sweet and unsweetened) or bottled water for $1 each.
To order your lunch, call the church at 410-857-5525 and leave a message, or email kridersucc@gmail.com.
Some of the outreach projects that the proceeds of this lunch help support include The Shepherd’s Staff, the Cold Weather Shelter, West Middle School Community Food Pantry, and their Philippines Student Sponsorship program, Heifer International and others. Why not have a great lunch while supporting good things?
High School Reunion
The Westminster High School Class of 1998 will hold its 21-year reunion at the Greene Turtle in Westminster on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. The cost is $45 each and includes dinner with a cash bar.
To hold your place, send your money by PayPal to westminster98@gmail.com or Venmo to @alice-middleton1.
The Greene Turtle is located at 830 Market St. in Westminster.
To learn more, find the Facebook group Westminster High School Class of 98 at www.facebook.com/groups/12227031905/.
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com.