Central Carroll: Westminster church hosting Apple Festival and Car Show; walk aims to fight hunger; Peace Day

Here’s a fun, family-friendly, end-of-summer event. St. Benjamin’s Lutheran Church in Westminster will hold an Apple Festival and Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, at 700 Krider’s Cemetery Road.
Look for scarecrow-building, face-painting, food, antique cars and roadsters, hay rides and more. There’s free admission, and once you’re there you can purchase apples, pumpkins, and flowers, all while celebrating the harvest season.
Church pastor David Shaffer said, “We have had five apple festivals in the past, but not in consecutive years — although the past few have been consecutive.”
Look for good food available for purchase, the pastor said, including hot dogs, barbecue sandwiches, chips and pretzels, and beverages. “And we will have plenty of apple desserts and apple-related items,” he said, including apple cider.
Between 25 and 50 cars are already scheduled to turn out for the car show, but others are welcome to enter.
“It’s an open class car show, for any kind of car,” Shaffer said. “Car owners can register as late as the day of the event for $15 per car.”
Look for a Best in Show trophy and other prizes at the car show. Interested car owners can call John Schiller at 443-605-4477 to register or register at the event.
Wander the grounds and enjoy good food, rides and fun. The pastor said they may even have a raffle or two.
For more information, call the church at 410-848-3311.
CROP Walk preparation
Preparation for the Oct. 13 CROP Walk has begun. CROP Hunger Walks are held community-wide to raise funds to end hunger in the United States and around the world. On Thursday, Sept. 12 a Rally Day for the Carroll County CROP Hunger Walk will be held at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, at 21 Carroll St. in Westminster.
Rally Day offers an opportunity for representatives from participating churches, civic groups and individuals to pick up their supplies. Chairperson Janet Mickey is requesting more CROP walkers to sign up to represent their church or organization.
According to the website www.crophungerwalk.org, “Well over 1,000 communities across the U.S. join in more than 800 CROP Hunger Walks each year. More than five million CROP Hunger Walkers have participated in more than 36,000 CROP Hunger Walks in the last two decades alone.”
Website information tells us that CROP began in 1947 under the umbrella of Church World Service and was an acronym for the Christian Rural Overseas Program. Its primary mission was to help Midwest farm families share their grain with hungry neighbors in post-World War II Europe and Asia. Today, CROP is an acronym for Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty.
The October family-friendly CROP Walk is a well-marked, 3-mile route through Westminster to begin and end at Grace Lutheran Church.
According to Mickey, last year “we had a good walk [with] 39 walkers and made over $8,000. The money is donated by sponsors [and] contributions to individual walkers. This year is the 50th year of the walk and our committee would like to return the success of the walk to previous years where we have had 100 or more walkers. Donations can be made directly to the walker or donated [at the] online website with Church World Service.”
The Westminster CROP Walk will be held on Oct. 13 with registration beginning at 1:30 p.m. and the walk beginning at 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Mickey at jmickey52@yahoo.com or 410-409-9201. To register or donate online visit www.crophungerwalk.org/newwindsormd.
“Your help with this project would be greatly appreciated,” Mickey said. “It’s a fun way to give back to our local recipients as well as helping with the campaign against world hunger.”
Celebrate Peace Day
On Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m., join members of the Westminster Church of the Brethren in watching the inspirational documentary, “The Singing Revolution: The Story of How Estonia Gained Its Independence Nonviolently.”
Church member Jeanne Dussault said she was looking for something the church could do to celebrate Peace Day.
“My husband, Mark Woodworth, came across the video while researching information on Estonia,” Dussault said. “We first watched it through Netflix. It seemed to be a perfect fit for Peace Day, plus the Church of the Brethren has had a long-standing peace position which promotes solving problems nonviolently. The documentary is an amazing and inspiring story. After showing the film, we will have a discussion and light refreshments of cookies and punch.”
According to Dussault, the movie is free and open to the public, but they would like people to register in advance so that they can determine which room is best to show the movie and to determine the amount of food needed for refreshments.
“There will be free childcare since the film contains some scenes which would not be appropriate for children,” Dussault said. She was referring to older news footage with a few graphic scenes.
Westminster Church of the Brethren is located at 1 Park Place in Westminster. Call them at 410-848-8090 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to register.
Pancake Breakfast
The United Methodist Women of the Westminster United Methodist Church will hold their 15th annual Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. at the church, on the corner of East Main Street and Center Street in Westminster.
Look for buttermilk and blueberry pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, chipped beef gravy and biscuits, home fries, fruit, and beverages inside Jubilee Hall at the rear of the church. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 3 to 10, and free to children under the age of 3.
Proceeds of the breakfast will go to the mission work of the United Methodist Women, who support the needs of those in our own community as well as those afar.
For more information, call the church at 410-848-8325.
Running for Kids
Running for Kids will hold its annual restaurant fundraiser for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Association’s Mid-Atlantic region. Buffalo Wild Wings will host on the 16th of September from 5 to 9 p.m., with 10% of all pre-taxed orders going to the cause.
Glory Days Grill will host the entire month of September, primarily at the Eldersburg restaurant. In order for Running for Kids to receive 10% of all sales at these restaurants (including carryout), you must send your guest receipt to: Running for Kids, P.O. Box 469, Sykesville, MD 21784.
For more information visit www.running4kids.org, email run4kids@verizon.net or call 410-751-7219 and leave a message.
