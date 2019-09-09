Central Carroll: Westminster church hosting Apple Festival and Car Show; walk aims to fight hunger; Peace Day

According to Mickey, last year “we had a good walk [with] 39 walkers and made over $8,000. The money is donated by sponsors [and] contributions to individual walkers. This year is the 50th year of the walk and our committee would like to return the success of the walk to previous years where we have had 100 or more walkers. Donations can be made directly to the walker or donated [at the] online website with Church World Service.”