Central Carroll: Murder mystery fundraiser invites locals to solve ‘whodunnit’; cornhole tournament

“This event is not like going to see a play where the audience is watching a performance of actors,” she said. “Coming to this event will put you in the middle of an experience set in 1958. I am asking folks to come dressed in 1950s attire and walk back into time with me. Once the event gets underway, I will give each guest a notebook and ask them to search for clues, interrogate suspects and help me solve whodunnit. They can invite suspects to sit with them at their table. If you are familiar with the board game CLUE, it is like playing a live version of that game. And, believe it or not, a few guests will actually be suspects accused of the crime — that is, if they volunteer. I don’t force anyone to engage if they’d rather not.”