Central Carroll: Historical Society bringing Bluegrass, Bourbon and Bocce to Westminster, Sept. 13

“For years we have held the Antiques and Collectibles Appraisals Day,” she said. “This year, we decided to give that a rest to do something different. We thought about doing some kind of barn event when Rob Miller, one of our volunteers and a long-time supporter, suggested this and he also offered his barn. For us, this a way to reach a completely different audience and it will be much more affordable than our annual gala. We always like to do new things and to serve the whole community.”