Central Carroll: Historical Society bringing Bluegrass, Bourbon and Bocce to Westminster, Sept. 13

There’s something so appealing about a night of old time music, flowing from a country barn in our own Carroll County. If that sort of event sounds like fun to you, join the Historical Society of Carroll County (HSCC) for an evening of music, food and fun with its inaugural Bluegrass, Bourbon and Bocce event, Friday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Rob’s Bluegrass Barn, 821 View West Drive, Westminster.
Jennifer Munch is a HSCC board member and chair of the event
“For years we have held the Antiques and Collectibles Appraisals Day,” she said. “This year, we decided to give that a rest to do something different. We thought about doing some kind of barn event when Rob Miller, one of our volunteers and a long-time supporter, suggested this and he also offered his barn. For us, this a way to reach a completely different audience and it will be much more affordable than our annual gala. We always like to do new things and to serve the whole community.”
Munch said those who attend will enjoy the music of nationally known bluegrass band, Sideline. This six-piece, hard driving bluegrass band from North Carolina is sure to stir souls with their unique blend of songs, ranging range from pulse-pounding, dynamic barn burners to emotional tunes sung from the heart.
“Rob not only graciously made his barn available, but he is a bluegrass fan and knows a lot of these bands,” Munch said of how they landed the band. “He said, ]I have this amazing band coming to the barn that week if you are interested in having them,' so he used his contact and influence to get them to come a day early.”
Attendees will enjoy gourmet burgers, hand-cut fries, and frozen custard from The Cow, plus soft drinks and free bourbon tastings from Patapsco Distilling Company. In addition, beer from Johanssons and a variety of wines will be available for purchase. After dinner, attendees are invited to play bocce ball under the stars on a lighted court.
“Rob has a bocce court there on his property and we are going to have some referees from the Baltimore Bocce Club on hand, too,” Munch said. “If people want to play bocce, it’s there and it’s part of the admission. And if they want to learn how to play bocce ball, there will be people who can help them learn the game.”
Tickets cost $40 per person in advance or $45 at the door.
“Bluegrass is uniquely American music, and we are excited to reach out to members of our community who may not know much about us and all the things that we do,” Munch said. “This evening will be lots of fun under the stars with good music and good food. And you can’t beat the price.”
The Historical Society of Carroll County connects the past to the present, making our county’s vibrant history tangible, relevant, and meaningful for today’s diverse communities and for generations to come.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call the Historical Society 410-848-6494 , purchase them online at www.hsccmd.org or email info@hsccmd.org.
'Little Mermaid' to benefit Community Foundation
Here’s an opportunity to see “Little Mermaid” live on stage at the Carroll Arts Center, performed by September Song.
Look for a special preview performance on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. at a cost of $20 per person, with all proceeds to benefit the operating fund of the Community Foundation of Carroll County. This is a win/win! You’ll be supporting the foundation that is an umbrella to hundreds of nonprofits while seeing some of the best performers our county has to offer.
“Adults and children will enjoy the show,” said Audrey Cimino, executive director of the Community Foundation of Carroll County. “You think of [Little Mermaid] as a children’s show but it really isn’t. It’s for everyone. There are evil characters, the father daughter-relationship and so much more is going on. And we just paid to have a bubble machine hooked up, so you can plan to be under the sea.”
Additional performances will take place on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. and Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. A sign language interpreter will be on hand for the 2 p.m. Sept. 8, performance, provided by interns from the CCBC Interpreter Prep Program.
Cimino encouraged folks to turn out for the Wednesday show.
“September Song does amazing work,” she said, noting that she has been to many of their performances in the past. “Diane Jones is the musical director for the performance, and she is a professional musician who has been doing this her entire life. It will be so well done. The theater is a good venue and this raises money for our operating funds, which I like to say, is the engine that makes everything else happen.”
Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 West Main Street in Westminster.
For more information, visit www.septembersong.org or call the Center at 410-848-7272.
Ham radio training coming up
The Carroll County Amateur Radio Club will hold their popular entry level ham radio training on Sept. 21 and 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Public Safety Training Center, 50 Kate Wagner Road in Westminster.
There is no cost for attendees and free testing will follow at the same location on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m.
“Testing is open to any and all, and all license class tests will be offered,” club president Peter Hiltz said.
For more information, visit the club online at k3pzn.net/course or to register or ask questions email ccarc.k3pzn@gmail.com or call or 443-280-0385. Preregistration is recommended.
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com