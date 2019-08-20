Central Carroll: Antique Car and Tractor Show and Peach Festival; class for survivors of sexual assault; flea market

Emmanuel Baust United Church of Christ will hold its annual antique car and tractor show and peach festival on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., inside and outside the church with vendor sales, games, food and more.
“Anyone who is interested in spending an afternoon looking at antique cars and tractors, playing some games and eating some good food should come,” peach festival committee member Eddie Dutterer said. “People of that era will like to come out and see the cars and tractors.”
People will bring their tractors and cars for others to enjoy.
Antique cars, trucks and tractors from the ’70s and earlier are invited to bring their cars and register in the morning from 9 to 10 a.m. An $8 fee registers an unlimited number of vehicles.
“We’ll have some door prizes given out that are donations from auto parts places and stuff like that,” Dutterer said, “We will also have a best in show for tractors and another one for cars and a few other prizes.”
According to committee member Sandra Stonesifer, the event is for families of all ages, with lots of good food, games, a swing set and a slide for the kids, and so much more.
“We will have cornhole and other games available to play,” Stonesifer said. “Music [from the ’50s and ’60s] will play continuously throughout the day, and we will have lunch, and peaches and ice cream and a bake sale table. A member of our congregation will do face painting for kids, too.”
There’s nothing so good as a homemade lunch topped off with a peaches and an ice cream sundae. Stonesifer said they will have barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs and ham sandwiches for sale, plus vegetable trays with dip, potato chips, ice tea, lemonade, soda and water.
“We’re going to have a 50/50 raffle this year to be drawn after the car show prizes are given at 2:30 p.m.,” Stonesifer said. “We also have a lot of craft vendors and some direct sales consultants. One of the people coming is blacksmith [Bill Brilhart] who has a 27-foot trailer he will set up to sell his items and do demonstrations.”
Stonesifer said the air-conditioned parish hall is already full of vendors, but outside vendors are still welcome at a cost of $25 per space. All proceeds from the day will go into the church’s capital funds.
“We just upgraded the outside of our parish hall and we’ll be concentrating on the inside next, because we’re now renting out the parish hall to others," she said.
For more information on the car and tractor show call Dutterer at 410-848-8638. For event information or to reserve a vendor space call Stonesifer at 410-857-0416 or email sandys46@netscape.com.
“We like to say we’re the church by the pond,” Stonesifer said. “We’re known for our hospitality and for the good food. We are going to top all of that off with peaches and ice cream!”
Baust United Church of Christ is located at 2950 Old Taneytown Road in Westminster.
Rape Crisis offers class for survivors of sexual assault
Beginning on Sept. 25, the nonprofit Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County (RCIS) will offer a support group for survivors of sexual assault. There is an informational meeting on Sept. 17, and the group will then begin regular meetings on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
RCIS therapist Stephanie Powers spoke of the importance of this mission.
“According to the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], one in three women and one in four men will experience an act of sexual violence in their lifetime,” Powers said. “Sexual assault impacts everyone differently, but often leaves survivors feeling fear, shame, guilt and isolation. We hope to create a safe space for all survivors, regardless of where they are in their healing process, to build connections, gain support and learn skills to overcome their trauma.”
RCIS is providing this opportunity for survivors to obtain peer support, learn coping skills and take part in healing activities with a licensed therapist.
“We invite anyone who may be interested in bravely taking control of their healing, to join us for a support group information session on Tuesday, September 17 at 6:30 p.m.” Powers said. “We want all survivors to have a voice and a sacred space to share it."
RCIS Executive Director Janice Kispert said registration is encouraged but not required.
“Light refreshments will be served,” she said. “There is no cost to attend, however, donations are appreciated.”
Kispert said RCIS provides services to victims (and their family/support persons) of sexual violence, aged 12 and older, and their services are free and confidential.
“We provide a 24-hour crisis hotline [at 410-857-7322] for victims and others who need support, information and/or referrals.”
For more information, call the main office at 410-857-0900 or attend the 6:30 p.m. information session on Sept. 17, in the RCIS conference room at 224 N. Center St., Room 102, in Westminster.
Flea Market at Ag Center
The Westminster Indoor Flea Market will be held at the Carroll County Agriculture Center on Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is the sixth market since it was revived by Ag Center employees Heather Kuykendall and Ruben Villegas.
The Indoor Flea Market offers up to 200 spaces on dates when the building isn’t booked by other events, and the spaces often sell out.
Look for a variety of items, from antiques to household items, home party consultants, commercial businesses and home consultants and some crafts.
The kitchen will sell breakfast, lunch and dessert items throughout the day.
Those looking to sell may reserve a 10-by-10-foot space for $40. Tables are also available for $5 each.
The Ag Center is located at 706 Agricultural Center Drive in Westminster. For more information or to reserve a vendor space, call Kuykendall at 301-651-4397.
