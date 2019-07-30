Central Carroll: Miniature horse and music planned for Westminster library’s Summer Lunchtime Concert Series

The Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library will hold its Summer Lunchtime Concert Series on Friday, Aug. 2, with the band Hickory Wind.
Christina Kuntz, Westminster library branch manager, said the library loves to support the local music scene and they are always happy to see folks come out to enjoy it.
“It’s always a fun afternoon with a nice family vibe,” she said. “People dance outside. They bring their lawn chairs and a picnic lunch or buy lunch locally and bring it along.”
The 12-noon concert is for all ages and will be followed by a cool program at 1:30 p.m. where you can meet a real miniature horse from Full Moon Farm. Enjoy a brief informational presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Two amazing opportunities on one great day at the Westminster branch library.
Karen Fulton, co-owner of Full Moon Farm LLC, said they will be bringing a 2-year-old chestnut pinto mare named Rosie for folks to meet.
“We use this presentation to tell families a little bit about horse behavior, horse husbandry, [to] take a look at hay and different feeds, and all the various activities that we can enjoy with horses,” Fulton said.
Fulton said kids will get to touch and pet Rosie.
“The kids will get a real one-on-one, hands-on session with Rosie so they can actually see feel and smell a horse and understand how horses look at things, which is as often very different from how we perceive things.”
Check out this presentation! For more information, call 410-386-4490 or visit the library website at https://library.carr.org/.
Yard Sale
The Silver Run-Union Mills Lions Club will hold a community flea market and yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lions Park at the corner of Old Hanover Road and Md. 97/Littlestown Pike in Union Mills.
An array of items will be sold by vendors, including collectible items, crafts, books, videos, clothing, appliances and a variety of yard sale items.
“There’s a wide variety of items and vendors,” flea market committee member Terrie Bath said. “Shoppers will like that.”
The park is located on the other side of Big Pike Creek from the Union Mills Homestead, where the Old Fashioned Corn Roast will be taking place on the same day.
Yard sale spaces cost $20 each and may be reserved in advance. Drive-in registrations are open to those who arrive before 8 a.m. to register. Bath said vendors will like this month’s flea market.
“Due to the fact that it is the yard sale and the corn roast, there will be a lot of interaction with people attending both events,” Bath said.
Chicken BBQ
Enjoy a chicken barbeque at Jerusalem Lutheran Church on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until they sell out.
Look for a combo platter featuring Brewer’s Market chicken. The $10 platter features a half barbequed chicken, coleslaw, baked potato, a roll with butter and a bottled water or soda, and can also be taken as carryout. Baked goods will also be available for purchase.
Jerusalem Lutheran Church is located at 1372 Bachman’s Valley Road, just north of Westminster.
For more information call the church at 410-848-4290.
Fundraiser at Sweet Frog for St. Jude
On Monday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 9 p.m., mention “St. Jude” at the cash register at Sweet Frog of Westminster and a portion of your purchase will be donated to Team WFRE for St. Jude Hospital.
Sweet Frog is located inside the shopping center at 400 Englar Road in Westminster, next to Aldi’s grocery store. On-site donations will be accepted as well.
For more information, call 410-861-5707.
Carroll County Toastmasters
Have you ever wanted to hone your public speaking? There’s a group that wants to help you find your voice and build your communication and leadership skills, including professional development for job seekers.
The Carroll County Toastmasters meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Carroll Nonprofit Building, a 255 Clifton Blvd. in Westminster.
Visitors to the Carroll County Toastmasters are welcome, and membership is open to all who are 18 years of age and older. There is a onetime fee of $20 for the New Member Kit. Then, dues to Toastmasters International are $7.50 per month and Club dues are $3 per month. Your membership also brings with it a subscription to the amazing Toastmaster magazine.
Learn more online at https://2851.toastmastersclubs.org or contact Denise Anderson at 410-916-0907 or vpm-2851@toastmastersclubs.org.
