Central Carroll: Historical Society hosting first Sundae Scoop for National Ice Cream Day

On Sunday, July 21, you can celebrate National Ice Cream Day with the Historical Society of Carroll County (HSCC).
Bring the family out to enjoy the Sundae Scoop event from 1 to 4 p.m. Everyone who attends gets a free frozen custard or Italian ice from The Cow.
HSCC curator Cathy Baty said this is the first year the organization will hold the event on this date with a new name.
“Years ago, we did this in honor of Mary Shellman, whose birthday is July 1st,” she said. “But it was hard for people to get out, with the holiday weekend, so we thought we’d move it a little further away. Then we discovered there is a National Ice Cream Day.
“We want people to come out and get to know us,” Baty said. “Our gardens are beautiful, and the grounds are beautiful, too. Come have some fun and get to know us and who we are and what we do.”
Try your hand at churning ice cream the old-fashioned way or play some fun games of old on HSCC’s East Main Street campus.
“We have a cornhole set, some Hula Hoops for people to try and some other games and activities that will be fun,” Baty said.
Throughout the day, food may be purchased from the Taneytown Lions Club.
“We are hoping to have most of the campus,” Baty said. “The exhibits at Cockey’s will be open and the grounds are beautifully kept.”
For more information, call 410-848-6494 or email info@hsccmd.org for more information.
Bus Trip
The Westminster Senior and Community Center has tickets on sale for its next trip, to take place on Sept. 26.
“We’re going to go to the Amish Market in Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, and then take a one-hour train ride from New Freedom, Pennsylvania,” senior center volunteer Fran Coleman said.
The bus will leave the senior center at 8:45 a.m. and return at 4:45 p.m. The deadline to sign up is Aug. 30 and the cost is $52 per person.
“We’ll go to the market first,” Coleman said. “They have furniture, all kinds of produce, baked goods, a variety of lunch options with sandwiches or salads or breakfast, handmade crafts and other items.”
According to Coleman, lunch will be on your own. Then the bus is off to New Freedom to catch a train ride through the scenic countryside. Those who attend will steam into history along the same tracks that President Abraham Lincoln rode on his way to Gettysburg to give the Gettysburg Address. There is one stop, where visitors can disembark to visit the Hanover Junction Museum.
“The coaches are pushed by a vintage diesel locomotive,” Coleman said. “It should be fun!”
Those who sign up do not need to be a member of the senior center, but this is an adult-only trip.
For more information, call the senior center at 410-386-3850.
Civil War Encampment
On July 20 and 21, you can visit a working Civil War Encampment and Living History exhibit at the Union Mills Homestead, just north of Westminster in the town of Union Mills.
This two-day day special event commemorates actual happenings at the Homestead, when J.E.B. Stuart’s Cavalry and George Sykes’ Union Corps camped on the site.
Cavalry, infantry, artillery drills, living history, and skirmishes will take place, plus a religious ceremony on Sunday. See Civil War military forces and the effect on civilians at the Union Mills Homestead where both Union and Confederate forces rested, almost meeting early for the decisive battle at Gettysburg.
These historic grounds saw both Union and Confederate Army supply wagons and soldiers at rest. Stuart’s Cavalry pulled out of Union Mills just hours before Sykes’ Fifth Corps of the Union Army arrived. Step into this time period with tactical reenactments, encampments, living history portrayals, and historic displays and interpretations on the scenic grounds of the Union Mills Homestead.
Admission to the park is $10 a car, which includes access to all the encampments, re-enactments, presentations and walk-through tours of the house and mill.
On Saturday evening, a Civil War-era dance will he held in the tannery building from 7 to 9 p.m. Wear your 1860s best if you plan to attend. Admission to the dance is included in the park admission or as a separate ticket for $5 per person.
For more information, call the Homestead at 410-848-2288 or visit them online at www.unionmills.org. You may also email umhomestead@gmail.com.
The Union Mills Homestead is located at 3311 Littlestown Pike.
Preschool Vision Screening
Children ages 2 to 5 can get free vision screening at the Westminster branch of the Carroll County Public Library on Tuesday, July 23, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
This vision screening for preschool-aged children is offered in partnership with Deer Park Lions Club and will test for lazy eye, nearsightedness, farsightedness, and depth perception. Children must be accompanied by a parent or an adult caregiver.
For more information, call the library at 410-386-4490. The library is located at 50 E. Main St.
Farmer’s Market Reopens at Carroll Hospital
Beginning June 20, Carroll Hospital will reopen its weekly Farmer’s Market on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the third level of the hospital’s parking garage. Stop by to shop for a variety of locally grown foods and other items.
The hospital seeks vendors interested in market space. A space can be reserved for $20. The farmer’s market season will end in late September.
For further information, please contact Tyler Ridge at 410-871-7558 or email tridge@CarrollHospitalCenter.org.