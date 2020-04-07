Central Carroll: Stuck at home? Here are some fun family activities, all available online.

We are living in some crazy times, but I am hoping that everyone is staying well and finding things to do. Find time for family and for the animals, too. Any kind of stress-busting activity can help us get through.
While you are sequestered at home, with so many events across the county postponed, I thought I’d shared some fun things you can do with your family, and they can all be found online.
It might be hard to find, but there is always a silver lining … somewhere!
Carroll County Recreation and Parks
Our friends at Carroll County Recreation and Parks are sharing coloring sheets on their Facebook page and inviting folks to color them and to share their finished art on their Facebook page or at ccrec@carrollcountymd.gov with the subject line, "Hope to see you in the parks soon!" They plan to share all the pictures they receive in their online digital gallery.
Also watch the Rec and Parks Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ccrecpark, for some fun challenges. On April 1 they asked folks to be a part of Superheroes Day by posting thank-you notes to hospital and medical workers, first responders, grocery stores employees and other essential workers, thanking them for all they do. Who knows what is coming next?
We like the way Carroll County Recreation and Parks is helping us stay busy at home until their programs can resume. Here are some more ideas.
Homeschooling fun
School is out, but it can still be in while kids are at home. Here are some websites with free, fun instructional videos, worksheets and tours for kids.
Schooltube, www.schooltube.com, is filled with tons of videos suitable for homeschooling, plus fun videos made by students and authors and others reading their favorite picture books!
Find a ton of free educational videos for kids of all ages, kindergarten through grade 12, on the WatchKnowLearn website at www.watchknowlearn.org. If your kids are wondering what this pandemic is all about, this site also has videos that explain the coronavirus.
Why do woodpeckers peck wood? Can animals laugh? Who invented pizza? What will the weather be like on your birthday? Kids will find the answers to these among a long list of fun, free science lessons for all ages: https://tinyurl.com/vzlf7ek
Find printable homeschool worksheets on all subjects of study and for all grade levels here: https://tinyurl.com/vyq52vu
Hear an astronaut read from space: https://storytimefromspace.com
Find math mindbenders for the quarantined: https://tinyurl.com/ta6c4o9
We can’t leave home. The governor says we must stay put, but we can still visit a museum. Take a virtual tour of 12 cool museums here: https://tinyurl.com/wp2gmtw
Arts, crafts, fun
Instructions for almost anything you ever wanted to create can be found on this site: www.mybluprint.com/p/all-family-videos. The instructional videos cover arts and crafts, how to create games, making exceptional paper airplanes, cooking classes, baking, cupcake decorating, making comic books, how to knit, sew, build bird boxes … almost anything you can think of.
Hands-On Crafts for Kids offers regular videos with fun things to do for kids. Check them out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhG_EO87rtw
Download an insect coloring book here: https://tinyurl.com/uabqn5l
Make your own play dough. The recipe is here: www.iheartnaptime.net/play-dough-recipe
JoAnn Fabrics offers a gallery of how-to videos for crafters of all ages. Check them out here: www.joann.com/projects/projects-videos/arts-and-crafts-projects
Webcams for animal lovers
Seeing an animal in its natural habitat is not only educational, it’s fun. Here are a few cool places to watch animals on live webcams.
Right up the road at Codorus Park in Hanover, Pennsylvania, there is a live eagle cam focused on the nest. Did you know an eagle’s nest can be as big as a queen-sized bed? Check out the Codorus Eagle Cam here: https://tinyurl.com/soxpwgy
Watch Beluga whales on the Georgia Aquarium webcam: https://tinyurl.com/tj8q6zk
Stop by an African waterhole on this wildlife cam: https://tinyurl.com/yyuhatkm
Visit with sea otters on a live cam: https://tinyurl.com/tbj8l5y
Meet animals on the farm here: https://www.farmfood360.ca
Cancellations keep coming
The annual Master Gardener Plant Sale that was scheduled for Saturday, May 16 at the Carroll County Agriculture Center has been canceled. For information about the Master Gardeners contact their publicity chairperson Marty Hankins at marty.hankins@gmail.com.
Calvary United Methodist Church of Gamber is canceling its Mission Sunday event that was scheduled for Sunday, April 19. For information about the church, contact them at 410-795-9343.
Silver Run/Union Mills Lions Club has postponed the Cash and Basket Bingo once scheduled for April 25 at Saint Mary’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Silver Run. It has been rescheduled for May 9. For more information, contact Terrie at 410-346-6311 or tc@qis.net.
The Literacy Council of Carroll County has cancelled its 21st annual Spelling Bee that had been scheduled for Thursday, April 23, at the Portico at St. John Catholic Church. No rescheduled date as been announced. For more information call 410-857-0766 or email lcouncilcc@gmail.com.
Fran Coleman from the Westminster Senior and Community Center called to say they are postponing their April 30 trip to Maryland Live Casino. It has been rescheduled for June 25. The Rivera Playhouse trip has also been postponed. They are working on a replacement date but do not have one yet. For more information about senior center trips, contact the center at 410-386-3850.
