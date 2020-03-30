Central Carroll: Easter egg hunts, other events canceled — but don’t forget nonprofits need your support

As I was commiserating with my family that, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, I have no events to bring you, I realized what that means in the long run.
The special events we bring you in this column are benefits. That means our local nonprofits are not bringing in that extra income. Nonprofits fill in the cracks, offering essential needs to low-income or homeless families and providing help our government agencies can’t.
Our own local nonprofits do so much. They care for pets and humans. They provide scholarships to teens, help to veterans, therapeutic riding to those with special needs, relationship education and premarriage classes, rides to treatment for addicts, cancer patients and others, meals to shut-ins, wildlife rescue, and funding for so many other important needs.
Nonprofits are the backbone of any community. I hope you will consider helping them stay afloat during this unprecedented time of need.
To find a nonprofit to support, check out the Community Foundation of Carroll County online at www.carrollcommunityfoundation.org or the list on the Chamber of Commerce website at http://cca.carrollcountychamber.org. Also consider our local churches, local service clubs like Lions Clubs, Rotary Clubs and Optimist Clubs, and fire companies. These organizations fund many important service programs throughout out county. County government also has a list of community services (provided by the Carroll County Public Library). You can find it online at www.carrollcountymd.gov/services/directory-of-community-services-for-carroll-county/
I reached out on Facebook to see what some of you are doing with the unexpected time at home.
Wanda Cavey of Union Mills said she is packing to move in the near future, so the extra time has come in handy, but she is also looking out for her elderly mother.
“I travel to my mother’s at least once a week to shop for her, pay bills and organize her medicines,” Cavey said. “At 87 years old, I have asked her to please not leave the house other than to sit in the yard or walk down to get the mail.”
It is cool to see all the ways people are staying busy and how they are making others happy with their actions.
Reggie Greenberg of Gamber said, “I am passing old photographs via Facebook to the next generation, some which they have never seen. My niece can now see [that] she looks like both her grandmother at age 25, but also her great-grandmother at age 16.”
Sandi Schneider of Westminster started the nonprofit Hugs & Stitches. Her volunteers knit and crochet warm goods for hospitals and those in need.
“Our ladies are still hard at work making scarves, hats and afghans for those in need — once I am able to make deliveries again,” she said. “I’m also trying to clean out stuff I don’t really need that we can donate to Caring Carroll to use in one of their fundraiser yard sales.”
It seems there is always something to do. Gail White of New Windsor said she working her way through a to-do list in New Windsor. She’s planting flowerbeds and weeding her gardens. She’s cleaning and baking and keeping busy.
I hope that everyone is staying safe, practicing social distancing and finding time for family.
Here are some notifications of cancellations.
Two egg hunts, both featured in last week’s column, have now been canceled. The Silver Run – Union Mills Lions Club Egg Hunt that was scheduled for April 11 in the Lions Club Park has been called off. The club promises to let me know if it is rescheduled, so watch this weekly column if this is an egg hunt you had planned to attend.
The Charles Carroll Rec Council and Recreation and Parks Easter Egg Hunt that was scheduled for Sunday, April 5, at the Carroll County Sports Complex has also been canceled. Talara Kumrow, vice president of the Charles Carroll Rec Council, has promised to let me know if it is rescheduled, so that we can let you know.
Masterworks Chorale of Carroll County has canceled their May 17 concert at Baker Memorial Chapel on the campus of McDaniel College in Westminster. For questions or information about Masterworks Chorale, contact Mallory Kusterer at masterworks.pr@gmail.com.
The Carroll County Agriculture Center Sportsman’s Drawing & Dinner planned for March 27, has been canceled. It has been rescheduled for May 15, from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., inside the Agriculture Center’s Shipley Arena. The cost is $30 per ticket for this event. Drawings at the sportsman dinner will be for cash and guns. For more information, call 410-848-6704.
The Westminster Lions Club has canceled the Free Document Shredding event that had been scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at the Westminster VFW. The Lions hope to reschedule it “once the coronavirus danger has passed.”
