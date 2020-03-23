Central Carroll: As event cancellations pile up due to coronavirus, Easter egg hunts planned for now

One of my greatest pleasures is bringing our readers information about all the fun and exciting events that our wonderful nonprofit groups offer weekly. I always hope that our dear readers are able to find something fun to do with family, but at the same time, I love that your participation benefits something good.
Now, with this unprecedented coronavirus circulating throughout the country, we are instead swamped with cancellations. I will share those with you, along with the few events that are still planned.
While you are staying in, I hope that you find special new ways to connect with family, and that you thrive and stay healthy. You are an integral part of this beautiful county that we share, and we want you to stay healthy and to thrive.
Cancellations
Vanessa Sanders, the public relations coordinator at the Office of Communications and Marketing at McDaniel College, writes to say that all campus events through April 5 are canceled.
Steven Jakobovic, executive director of the Historical Society of Carroll County, said they are closely monitoring the evolving public health situation regarding the coronavirus. Putting the well-being of their patrons, volunteers and staff first, they will cancel all public events through at least April 4. This includes their March 26 Talks at the Tavern event.
In addition, the campus of the Historical Society of Carroll County will be closed to the general public through at least March 27. The exhibit galleries, historic houses, gift shop and library will not be accessible during this time. Visit the website at https://hsccmd.org for up-to-date information.
Westminster Elementary School’s PTO has postponed its March 27 Family Bingo night. The PTO bingo chairperson, Jennifer Jones, said the bingo has been rescheduled for Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. “If anyone purchased a ticket online it will be valid for the new date,” she said. Contact Jones at jenw927@comcast.net if you need a refund.
Benjamin’s Krider’s United Church of Christ is postponing its March 27 Serving Lunch event, with the hope to reschedule soon. For more information call or email them at 410-857-5525 or kridersucc@gmail.com.
Diana Fraser with the Westminster Lions Club writes to say that they regret that “the All Money Bingo, scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at the Reese and Community Volunteer Fire Company, has been cancelled out of concern for the health of our community and volunteers. The Lions Club will reschedule the All Money Bingo whenever it is considered safe to do so.” The Lions Club thanks the community for their support and understanding.
Rosalyn Smaldone, with the Carroll Arts Center, writes to say that “The Sting” (previously scheduled for March 27) and “Within and Beyond Session #1 (previously scheduled for March 28) are both canceled, and the Art’s Center’s annual PEEPshow is indefinitely postponed.
Mount Zion United Methodist Church’s Pancake Breakfast and Book Sale scheduled for March 28 has been canceled. “With as many as 500 people and volunteers expected to attend the breakfast, the trustees felt that it was better to err on the side of caution and cancel the event,” said church member Diana Fraser. She said the Fall Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction is still planned for Oct. 24.
Calvary United Methodist Church has canceled its April 11 pancake breakfast but plans to reschedule it for a May date. For more information contact the church office at 410-795-9343 or visit them online at calvaryumcgamber.org.
Easter egg hunts
Charles Carroll Rec Council and Recreation and Parks is scheduled to host an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 5, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Sports Complex for children ages 0-3, 4-6 and 7-10 years old.
“The Sports Complex is the perfect place in our small community to host an Easter Egg Hunt,” said Talara Kumrow, vice president of the Charles Carroll Rec Council. “Each age group has their own field to hunt for eggs and the little ones aren’t overpowered by the eagerness of older children wanting to find the most eggs.”
There will be face painting, games and an opportunity to have pictures taken with the Easter bunny.
“We will also be collecting food donations for the Silver Run/Union Mills food pantry,” Kumrow said. “Children will be entered into a special drawing for each item donated.”
The Carroll County Sports Complex is located at 2225 Littlestown Pike in Westminster,
Check out the Charles Carroll Rec Council Facebook page for more information, or email talara001@aol.com to sign up.
The Silver Run/Union Mills Lions Club plans to run its annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 11 at noon in the Silver Run/Union Mills Lions Club Park, located at the corner of Littlestown Pike (Md. 97) and Old Hanover Road in Union Mills.
Many prizes will be awarded in three age groups, including cash, candy, and gift certificates from Texas Roadhouse Steakhouse for a free children’s meal. Age groups are; 0-3 years old; 4-6 years old; and 7-10 years old.
“This activity is to benefit the children and families of the Silver Run [and] Union Mills Lions Club Community,” said Egg Hunt committee chairman Ron Stonesifer. “We want to bring families together to celebrate the Easter holiday and highlight the existence of our community Lions Club Park.”
Children should bring their own basket, bag or container to collect eggs. Stonesifer also said to keep an eye on this column. Should they need to cancel, the cancellation will run in this column on April 8.
Those interested in joining the Silver Run – Union Mills Lions Club may contact Terrie Bath at 410-346-6311.
Document shredding
The Westminster Lions Club is scheduled to sponsor a free document shredding event on Saturday, April 4, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the VFW Post 467, at 519 Poole Road in Westminster. This is their first-ever document shredding event.
Shredding documents such as your outdated bank statements, bills, legal agreements and other personal information helps prevent identity theft.
Lion President Lee Miller said, “There’s no better time to bring your documents out for shredding than the end of tax preparation season. This is a great way to dispose of your private personal documents and keep them out of the hands of identity thieves.”
At the shredding event, the Lions Club will also be collecting nonperishable food, personal hygiene items, and/or household cleaning supplies to donate to veterans in need.
The event is free; however, donations are appreciated and go to benefit our community.
For more information, contact Miller at 410-596-0259.
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com.