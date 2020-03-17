Central Carroll: Tack sale to benefit 4-H Therapeutic Riding Program of Carroll County

The forest protection presentation explores the challenges of global deforestation through a local case study, the importance of forests and the experiences learned firsthand from those working on the front lines to save the Peruvian Amazon. The wildlife team plans to tell the story of the Amazon rainforest and how it contributes to the well-being of people and wildlife, both locally and globally. The presentation about ecotourism defines what it is and goes into the impact, in addition to a useful approach to conservation. The community team, made up of all females, shares what it means to be a woman in 2020, what they learned in Peru, expectations of women in this era and showcases interviews with indigenous women as well as women in this community.