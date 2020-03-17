Central Carroll: Tack sale to benefit 4-H Therapeutic Riding Program of Carroll County

The 4-H Therapeutic Riding Program of Carroll County will hold its annual Horse Fair Tack Sale on Sunday March 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Shipley Arena at the Carroll County Agriculture Center.
Look for new and used tack, equipment, clothes, and supplies — and just in time for spring riding.
"We will have all kinds of vendors who will bring their used and/or new tack,” said 4-H Therapeutic Riding Program coordinator Karen Bates. “We will also have custom brow bands, jumps, homemade horse treats, Well Horse Products, PEMF therapy, tumblers, T-shirts, decals, and Breyer [model] horses, just to name a few. We will also have an engraver on site and a sharpening service.”
Bates said the used tack and their Coggins and shots clinic tends to draw folks in, but then they find lots more to love.
To get reduced cost shots and Coggins tests, make a reservation by contacting Mary at mstheretreat99@gmail.com or 443 465-7809, and then have the shots done on your trailer.
“Coming to this tack sale means you get some great deals on used and/or new items and your purchase benefits other people who love horses too, and who happen to have special needs,” Bates said.
In addition to shots and sale items, look for a raffle.
“We are still collecting the prizes if anyone would like to donate or sponsor a prize,” Bates said. Tickets will be one for $1, six for $5 or 15 for $10.
Spaces are still available and cost $40 for the first 10-by-20-foot space is and $30 for each additional space. All proceeds benefit the 4-H Therapeutic Riding Program.
“Horse lovers should come check it out because there are a lot of wonderful deals to be had as well as lots of services, from sharpening to engraving,” Bates said. “New this year we will also be having a presentation by an equine dentist and a feed specialist, [and] Double Dog Dare Rescue will also have a booth. This sale benefits a wonderful organization that does a lot of good for our community. We are always looking for volunteers and appreciate any donations.”
To reserve a spot or donate a prize, contact Bates at trphorsefair@gmail.com.
Amazon stories at McDaniel College
On Thursday, March 26, join McDaniel College students in the Decker Auditorium at the Lewis Hall of Science on the college campus and learn more about the Amazon.
The event kicks off with a snack mixer at 6:30 p.m., followed by the 7 p.m. program where students will share high-impact stories from experiences in the Peruvian Amazon. You’ll hear personal narratives and see video footage.
Students Collin Breidenbach, Zachary Carnegie, Kathryn Dixon, Jacqueline Fahrenholz, Emma Findeisen, Rachael Fox, Megan Gorsuch, Samson Grunwald, Mischka Johnson, John McEachern, Austin Newby, Timothy Olson, Chandra Reiff, Molly Sherman, Alyssa Swartz and Jessie Titus will be split into four teams, focusing on forest protection, wildlife, ecotourism and community issues.
“The students’ responses to Peruvian culture were very positive,” said Jason Scullion, assistant professor and chair of the Environmental Studies Department at McDaniel. “Peruvian people are warm and friendly, and the country itself is culturally and environmentally diverse with three unique regions, the jungle, mountains and coastal deserts.”
The forest protection presentation explores the challenges of global deforestation through a local case study, the importance of forests and the experiences learned firsthand from those working on the front lines to save the Peruvian Amazon. The wildlife team plans to tell the story of the Amazon rainforest and how it contributes to the well-being of people and wildlife, both locally and globally. The presentation about ecotourism defines what it is and goes into the impact, in addition to a useful approach to conservation. The community team, made up of all females, shares what it means to be a woman in 2020, what they learned in Peru, expectations of women in this era and showcases interviews with indigenous women as well as women in this community.
McDaniel offers the Forest Online course in three parts. In the fall semester, students learn about the culture prior to traveling to the Peruvian Amazon during the three-week January term. After the trip, students continue the course in the spring to share their experiences in a presentation using the new storytelling techniques they have acquired.
Scullion said many students were surprised by how different their lives are, compared to the average Peruvian.
“There is great power in travel because it opens your mind to new ways of thinking and understanding,” he said. “If community members attend the students’ presentation, they will learn about one of the most biodiverse places on the planet, including its challenges and opportunities, and have the chance to consider how they personally think about and act in the world. I also believe it is likely that everyone will leave the event more informed and inspired by our youth and the better future they are creating for all of us.”
This event is free and open to the public. Visit theforestonline.com for more information about the course.
McDaniel College’s Decker Auditorium is located on the campus at 2 College Hill in Westminster.
For more information, contact Vanessa Sanders at 410-386-4844 or vsanders@mcdaniel.edu.
Annual Easter basket drive
For over 20 years, The Shepherd’s Staff has distributed hundreds of Easter baskets to Carroll County families in need. Donate now to keep this wonderful tradition alive.
“In 2019, we collected and distributed 1,583 baskets to children in Carroll County, thanks to the donations we received from so many individuals, families, church groups, companies and other organizations,” said Brenda Meadows, executive director of The Shepherd’s Staff. “With the generous support of the community, we would love to reach even more families in need this year, to ensure that every child in Carroll County that needs one is able to receive an Easter basket.”
Baskets are for kids, from infants through teens, and can include: coloring books, Christian story books, crayons, stickers, puzzles, crafts kits, sports balls, small toys, jump ropes, bubbles, Play-Doh, games, school supplies, and non-candy snacks. Baskets will be collected through Friday, March 27 and should be labeled with the suggested age and gender. If you need a tag, they are available at The Shepherd’s Staff’s office, at 30 Carroll St. in Westminster, and online at www.shepstaff.org/services/holidayprograms.
“It is amazing how much thought everyone puts into making these baskets each year, and they are so appreciated by the families who receive them,” Meadows said.
Drop off your donation at the Carroll Street office during regular business hours (Monday, Tuesday or Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.). They will be distributed from March 30 to April 10.
For more information, go to www.shepstaff.org or contact info@shepstaff.org.
Charles Carroll programs
The Charles Carroll Rec Council and Recreation and Parks is now accepting registrations for the following spring sports: toddler co-ed T-ball, baseball, softball and outdoor tennis.
Check out the dates and times, and sign up at www.stonealley.com/program/NewCharlesCarroll
For further information or questions contact the following individuals: Talara Kumrow for T-Ball at talara001@aol.com; Joe Wasmer for baseball at jwasmer@avenueappraising.com; or Paul Moffett for softball at mdrealestateagent@gmail.com.
Charles Carroll Rec Council is also looking for instructors to teach individual and group tennis lessons for spring, summer, and fall. If you’re interested or know someone who might be interested contact Kumrow at talara001@aol.com for further details.
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com