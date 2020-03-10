Central Carroll: Finksburg church to host joint pancake brunch and book sale

Mount Zion United Methodist Church will hold its semi-annual Pancake Brunch on Saturday, March 28, from 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.
The Pancake Brunch is among the most popular in the area, offering all-you-can-eat pancakes and gluten-free buckwheat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, applesauce, orange juice, and coffee. Carryout is available.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12, or free for children younger than 6. Instead of a buffet, the Mount Zion Pancake Brunch seats all guests to be waited on at their table by friendly church volunteers.
The church will run its sixth annual “Books … and More Sale” during the Pancake Brunch, featuring hundreds of new and used books, DVDs, CDs, games, and puzzles. Look for lots of books, both hard-cover and paperback, in many other categories, including fiction and mystery, travel, biography, cooking, crafts, and sports.
All of the funds raised from the Pancake Brunch will be used for the church’s Building Fund. Money raised from the Book Sale will be used for the church’s Community Service Fund and will be used to assist families in need in the Finksburg area.
“What’s not to love about our pancake brunch?” brunch chairman Dan Armacost asked. “We have great regular pancakes and buckwheat pancakes that you can smother in butter and syrup, delicious hot sausage, scrambled eggs, applesauce, and of course orange juice, and coffee. And when you’ve eaten your fill, you can wander through our Books… and More Sale to pick up some great bargains for your summer reading!”
The Pancake Brunch and the book sale will be held in the church’s community hall, which is handicapped-accessible.
“On your way out, stop by the Bake Table and pick up a tasty dessert for later,” Armacost said.
Mount Zion United Methodist Church is located at 3006 Old Westminster Pike in Finksburg. For more information, call Diana Fraser at 410-871-3214.
Westminster Lions Club Bingo
Westminster Lions Club will hold an All Money Bingo event on Saturday, March 28, at the Reese fire company’s social hall, at 1745 Baltimore Blvd.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and games begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $18 in advance or $20 at the door.
Look for cash prizes at this bingo, with fun baskets in the raffle. There will be special games, King Tuts, one special raffle and six regular raffles, a 50/50, and door prizes. The Junior Jackpot game pays $150 to the winner, and the Senior Jackpot pays $250 to the winner.
According to Barb Hayes, Lions Club bingo chairperson, the Special raffle includes over $1,100 in gift cards and gift certificates, and honors past Westminster Lions Club President William “Greenie” Green, who passed away in December. Hayes shared how Lion Greenie had a big heart and always worked hard to help the Lions and the community as well.
Tickets for the special raffle cost $5 each or five for $20.
“The Westminster Lions Club has put together an amazing bingo this year,” Hayes said. “Not only are the bingo prizes all money, but we have some incredible raffle prizes and door prizes. We received some really generous donations from both businesses and individuals.”
Six baskets of prizes will be raffled, with tickets costing $1 each, six for $5, or 15 for $10. The six baskets being raffled off include: a Kids Fun Stuff basket chock full of items just for kids, including a Razor scooter; a Craft Basket with craft items, stamps, ink pads and stickers; a Horizon of Hope basket with 14 Horizon of Hope Longaberger baskets and other Longaberger items; a Household Basket filled with kitchen items; a Very Merry Christmas Longaberger basket filled with Christmas items; and a Sports Fanatics package with gifts and tickets from local professional teams, including the Ravens, the Orioles, the Mystics, the Wizards, and the IronBirds.
Drawings for the special raffle, the regular raffles and the 50/50 will be held at the end of the regular bingo games.
“The Special raffle we created this year ... has over $1,100 in gift cards and gift certificates in it,” Hayes said. “One very lucky person will be going home with a small fortune in gift cards to local restaurants, other merchants, and area activities.”
Bring a canned good and a new toy for children with cancer, and you will receive two free early-bird game cards and two free game cards per person.
Come hungry because Hayes said they will have crabcake sandwiches until they run out, plus hot dogs, barbecue, chicken salad sandwiches, nachos and cheese, chicken corn soup, Maryland crab soup, and cream of crab soup, plus pretzels, popcorn and other goodies.
“This is an awesome bingo with great raffles and cash games, lots of door prizes and lots of fun,” Hayes said.
For tickets, call Barb Hayes at 410-596-1483 or email bbhayes@verizon.net.
All proceeds from the bingo will benefit the Westminster community in the form of donations to charitable organizations, financial support for eyeglasses and hearing aids for needy residents, and scholarships to graduating high school seniors from the Westminster area.
Westminster senior center bus trips
The Westminster Senior and Community Center has two amazing trips planned in the next few months. Check them out because signups are happening now.
Senior center volunteer Fran Coleman said tickets must be purchased by March 23 for their May 4 trip to Revere Playhouse in Paradise, Pennsylvania. This fun trip is to see the play, “Last Rights,” which is based on the board game Clue.
“The trip costs $78,” Coleman said. “That includes the bus, a buffet lunch [at the playhouse] and your ticket to the play.”
The bus will leave the senior center at 9:30 a.m. and return by 4:30 p.m. on May 4. Those who wish to attend can get their tickets at the Westminster Senior and Community Center at 125 Stoner Road.
“These are reasonably priced day trips, and lunch is included,” Coleman said. “The trips help us bring people into the senior center.”
On April 30, the center has another bus trip planned to Maryland Live Casino at Arundel Mills. The $25 ticket price covers just the cost of the bus.
“Lunch and gambling is on your own,” Coleman said. “The shopping mall is right there, so if you don’t gamble, you can shop. Food is sold in the casino and at the food court inside the mall.”
Tickets for the casino trip must be purchased by April 3. For questions on either trip, call the center at 410-386-3850 and ask for Erica or Fran.
“We have a good group of seniors who love to go on these trips,” Coleman said. “It’s a good time to get together.”
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com.