Central Carroll: Finksburg church to host joint pancake brunch and book sale

Six baskets of prizes will be raffled, with tickets costing $1 each, six for $5, or 15 for $10. The six baskets being raffled off include: a Kids Fun Stuff basket chock full of items just for kids, including a Razor scooter; a Craft Basket with craft items, stamps, ink pads and stickers; a Horizon of Hope basket with 14 Horizon of Hope Longaberger baskets and other Longaberger items; a Household Basket filled with kitchen items; a Very Merry Christmas Longaberger basket filled with Christmas items; and a Sports Fanatics package with gifts and tickets from local professional teams, including the Ravens, the Orioles, the Mystics, the Wizards, and the IronBirds.