Central Carroll: Spaghetti dinner billed as ‘best’ in town; poultry expo; pancakes for Shrive Tuesday

Join your friends and neighbors for a spaghetti dinner at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.
Billed as the "Best All You Can Eat Spaghetti Dinner in Town,” this dinner has a full salad bar, garlic bread, pasta (regular or gluten-free), meat or marinara sauces, desserts, and beverages.
“We used to have that on our sign,” the Rev. Dr. Marty Kuchma said of the billing. “I really think that’s true. We get all sorts of compliments from regulars and new guests, and we have people who have come to our spaghetti dinner every single time.”
That’s a lot of spaghetti dinners, because Kuchma said the dinner has been ongoing for about five years. It’s held on the third Thursday of every month except June, July, August, November and December.
“We are a great team and we have it down to a good process,” he said. I cook the pasta. That’s one of my jobs. It takes about three or four hours, and I cook about 24 pounds of pasta. We have a great team that makes it all work.”
Look for a myriad of homemade desserts, too.
“There’s usually something for everyone, although people on diets might have hard time,” Kuchma said with a laugh.
Join them for good fellowship and delicious food on the 20th. The cost is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and military, $6 for ages 7-12, and those younger than 6 eat free with a paying adult. Carryout meals are available, too.
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ is located at 17 Bond St. in Westminster. For more information, call them at 410-848-5975.
Poultry expo at Ag Center
Have you ever thought about starting a small flock of chickens, or do you have a flock and you wish you knew more? Here is the opportunity you are looking for.
On Saturday, Feb. 29, the Mid-Atlantic Small Flock Workshop will take place inside Burn’s Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m.
Attendees will find a myriad of educational sessions with information on starting a small flock, poultry regulations, disease prevention, feeds and nutrition, diseases, breeding and egg incubation, egg grading and handling, and the health and care of poultry.
“We will be emphasizing disease control and animal health,” small farms agriculture agent Peter Coffey said. “We are currently having an outbreak of avian infectious coryza, a respiratory disease for chickens. We want to make sure everyone is up to date on disease control.”
Coffey said this event used to be called a poultry expo with live chickens and vendors selling supplies, but they wanted to make it more of an educational event. Those who attend can choose one of two workshops offered on the hour. Sessions include “Starting a Small Flock” and “Small Flock Economics” at 9 a.m.; “Poultry Regulations” and “How to be a Good Neighbor and Other Legal Concerns” at 10 a.m.; “How to Cut Up a Rooster” and “Common Poultry Diseases” at 11 a.m.; “Disease Prevention and Control” and "Breeding and Egg Incubation” at noon; and “Nutrition for Pastured Poultry” and “Predator Control” at 1 p.m.
“Keeping small flocks of poultry has been very popular in recent years,” Coffey said. “We always felt like there was in interest in the community to learn about birds and how to take care of your birds. People with small flocks really care about their birds and want to make sure they are well taken care of and we want to provide the information they need. We are all about providing educational opportunities for everyone, including small farms and small flock owners.”
The Mid-Atlantic Small Flock Workshop costs $5 for adults. Children 18 and younger are free to attend. Registration is recommended. Register by searching “Small Flock’ on www.eventbrite.com.
The Fine Feathered Friends 4-H Club will offer light fare for purchase. For more information contact Coffey at 410-386-2760 or plcoffey@umd.edu.
Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner
Shrove Tuesday is here! On Feb. 25, the youth of Trinity Lutheran Church will hold their Shrove Tuesday Pancake and Belgian Waffle Supper at the church, with Fastnachts, too.
The dinner will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, located at 833 Deer Park Road in Smallwood.
Dave Kulow coordinates the event. He said they draw about 100 people and have been holding this annual dinner for about 15 years now.
“Originally the youth held spaghetti dinners, but they are now held at Grace Lutheran while the Pancake Suppers are held at Trinity,” Kulow said. “Shrove Tuesday has always been set aside for the youth fundraiser.”
The cost is a free-will donation of any amount, and the menu will include regular pancakes (and pancakes made from gluten-free mix, available by request), buckwheat pancakes, Belgian waffles and all the fixings (also available in gluten-free upon request), creamed chip beef, scrambled eggs, sausage links, orange juice, and coffee.
Look for yummy authentic Fastnachts, too, the German doughnut that will have you coming back for more. There are three types of Fastnachts — one made with yeast, one made with baking powder, and one made with potatoes and yeast. All are slightly crispy on the outside and not as sweet as standard doughnuts, though all the sugar they are rolled in will make you want another.
Donations from the pancake dinner will benefit activities of the church youth group.
“These funds are used to provide finances for the periodic youth ministry projects,” Kulow said. “There is one coming up in Oklahoma. Not all youth have resources to fully fund their participation. They have various fundraising events to provide assistance so that all youth wishing to participate are not excluded due to funding issues. Our youth group has teamed up with the youth group at Grace Lutheran in Westminster Grace holds some of the fundraisers and Trinity holds others.”
Shrove Tuesday, also called Pancake Day, is the day preceding Ash Wednesday — the first day of Lent. If you’re in New Orleans or other areas, the day is a carnival day called Mardi Gras, and the last day of “fat eating” or “gorging” before the fasting period of Lent.
For more information call the church at 410-848-8923 or visit them online at www.trinitywired.org.
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com.