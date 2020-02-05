Get your tickets now for the Winters Mill Athletic Boosters’ annual Bull and Oyster Roast, to be held on Friday, March 6, from 7 to 11 p.m.
Join the Athletic Boosters as they celebrate the decades at Martin’s Westminster, at 505 Jermor Lane.
“We usually have a theme such as March Madness, St. Patrick's Day, or Mardi Gras,” said Jennifer Paschall, Athletic Boosters president. “This year our Decades theme was inspired by the start of 2020. We are getting ideas from old Carroll County yearbooks and music from the past to the present.”
The ticket price of $55 includes a raw bar, roast beef, fried chicken, sliced ham, seafood pasta, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, tomato and mozzarella salad, cucumber salad, potato salad, a salad bar, and a dessert bar. Look for beer and wine included, as well as a cash bar. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, a large silent auction and a raffle for a liquor wagon.
“There’s a variety of items in the silent auction,” Paschall said. “We have custom-made cornhole boards. There are some Ocean City rentals, one with a beach-themed basket to go with it. We have stadium chairs and blankets, prom packages, photography packages, and more items coming in.”
Paschall said this is one of the largest fundraisers the Boosters will hold.
“We support the needs of all of our athletic programs,” Paschall said. “Uniforms are a primary item that we fund, but also team equipment, team bonding events and a ceremony for seniors who will play college sports. We do field improvements, and this year we had a big stencil of our new logo put on the stadium field. We also offer a scholarship to our senior student athletes. They can apply even if they only participated in sports one year and even if [they worked as a] manager or bookkeeper, not a player.”
Paschall encourages folks to register by March 1 and join them for a fun evening.
"The Bull Roast has become a Winters Mill tradition over the last two decades that brings out parents and coaches alike,” Paschall said. “We have a great time with the common purpose of raising funds for our athletes."
Call the school at 410-386-1500 or more information or email wmhsabc.president@gmail.com.
Pair of book clubs
The Finksburg branch library’s morning book club will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the library, at 2265 Old Westminster Pike. This is just the second meeting of this newly formed book club.
Heather Owings, branch manager of the Finksburg library, said the club will meet on the first Friday of each month.
“Several [library] branches have very successful daytime book clubs with their senior centers,” Finksburg branch manager Heather Owings said. “We don’t have a senior center, but I decided to see if there was an interest here without a senior center.”
Owings said a patron recommended the book they’ll discuss in February: “Vox,” by Christina Dalcher.
"She is a voracious reader,” Owings said of the patron. “She said it was a good book with an interesting mother-daughter relationship [woven into] the story.”
“Vox” was one of Good Morning America’s “Best Books to Bring to the Beach This Summer. This dystopian novel takes place in America in the future. When the government decrees that women are only allowed to speak 100 words per day or less, every woman is fitted with a counter on her wrist to keep track of how many words she speaks daily. With the average person speaking 16,000 words per day, being heard becomes a special challenge for women. The protagonist, Dr. Jean McClellan, finds that she will go to any length to protect her daughter.
According to Owings, light refreshments will be available.
“We know that we have a large reading population here in Carroll County. Surveys and the attendees to our programs show a huge community of readers,” Owings said. “The book club is just another way to reach out to that community, sharing a good book over coffee with friends."
For more information, call the library at 410-386-4505 or visit them online at https://library.carr.org.
Another book club in the area is the Second Sunday Book Club at Cedarhurst Unitarian Universalists church. They will hold their next meeting on Sunday, Feb. 9, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Book club coordinator Pamela Malkin said they formed about four years ago.
“A love of reading is a common denominator among our congregation members,” she said. “Our members have a very eclectic range of interests in books, and we wanted a club that was open to reading whatever we wanted to read, without parameters.”
The club meets directly after the service at 10:30 a.m. on the second Sunday of each month.
“Refreshments are available after the service, so we get refreshments and then gather to have a discussion,” Malkin said. “Whether they love or hate the book we are reading, I’ve found that people love to talk about the books and what they like or do not like about it.”
This month, the club is reading “Walking to Listen” by Andrew Forsthoefel.
“Andrew Forsthoefel is a young writer,” Malkin said. “Basically, the book is 4,000 miles across America, one story at a time. Instead of going to Europe after college like so many do, the author decided to walk across America. He talks about how he is treated in different areas in the United States, and some of the biases he finds along the way. His writings are prefaced by how he is a white young male. He understands if he were a different race or sex he might have been treated differently.”
A member of several book clubs, Malkin said this one feels special.
“What I really like about this book club is that we all really feel comfortable about stating how we feel, without judgment. If you like it or hate it no one will think differently about you. I also enjoy hearing how each person’s personal experiences impact how they feel about the book."
All are welcome and may just show up, Malkin said. Those with questions may email her at congregationallifetrustee@cedarhurstuu.org or call the church at 410-861-8820.
Preparing for Marriage
This weekend, the Marriage and Relationship Education Center — where I work part-time — will hold a special day for engaged or seriously dating couples.
On Feb. 8, you can take a break from wedding planning and join other couples from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., preparing for your future. It’s not too late to register.
At the Preparing for Marriage event, experienced marriage educators will cover key relationship topics, including: communication and conflict resolution; family dynamics; sex and affection, financial goals; love languages; the art of compromise; date nights; and more.
The cost of $89 per couple includes lunch, materials and an online relationship inventory.
Register online at www.mrecenter.org. This event will be held at the Carroll Nonprofit Center, at 255 Clifton Blvd. in Westminster. For questions or help registering, call 410-386-9003.
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com.