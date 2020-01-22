“'We serve’ … the Lions motto … two simple words that have such a wide ripple effect,” she said. “We invite you to the library to serve your community at this afternoon of service. We are here with the materials and the projects, and we will deliver the items throughout the community and beyond. People want and need to serve others. It is proven that individuals and communities that 'serve’ thrive and are healthier. It may be a cold Sunday in January, but these acts of service will warm the hearts and hands of the server as well as the recipient.”