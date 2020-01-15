Born in Baltimore to a father who toured the world playing trumpet in the funk band Black Heat and a mother who dreamed of opera while performing with her siblings in the Jones Family Gospel Singers, Lea has shared the stage with luminaries including Odetta, Mavis Staples, Dar Williams and Anthony Hamilton. As soon as she could speak, she began singing in the pulpit of her Baptist church. Then, as a teen, she taught herself to play guitar while writing her own songs. Lea’s final year in high school was spent in Germany at a classical conservatory, where she sang with the jazz ensemble Black & White and co-wrote with the British pop trio Indigo Wild.