Tim Talbert started the Farm and Toy Show at the Carroll County Farm Museum 33 years ago. A toy collector for over 40 years, his hobby inspired this huge show, drawing over 500 people annually.
This year, the 33rd annual Farm and Toy Show will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Carroll County Agriculture Center. Doors open at 9 a.m., with the show running until 3 p.m. Then, at 5:30 p.m., an auction will offer the opportunity to bid on a large variety of farm toys.
Since 1987, exhibitors have come to the Ag Center to display antique and collectible toys, tractors, trains, dolls, pressed steel, diecast and cast iron pedal cars, tin toys, games, models, and more. According to Talbert, collectors come to find rare and unique farm toys, but families also attend to discover toys just coming out, and to buy the new items for the kids.
Admission to the show is $3 per person, but kids younger than the age of 10 will be admitted for free. Proceeds benefit the Carroll County 4-H Fair Board.
“I have vendors come in from all over,” Talbert said. “We have some from Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. People who collect find there are not many local shows like this. There’s one in Taneytown in March and one in Frederick in February, but most are out in the Midwest.”
Talbert said every collector is on the lookout for something different.
“Some go for old and rare. Others like specific models, and some like to see what is coming out that’s new. I collect Oliver toys and their memorabilia, like old sales literature and tractor sale signs. Oliver was a tractor that was made a while back.”
According to Talbert, one room will be dedicated to displays that are competing for first- and second-place trophies.
“There will be miniature farm scenes and collections," he said. "The people who attend vote on their favorite collections in each of two scales, 1/16th and 1/64th. We also have a best farm scene display in both scales that they can vote on. Then we have a table of scratch built or custom-made toys that are judged, too.”
At 3 p.m. the sale shuts down to get ready for the 5:30 p.m. auction.
“We will have about 240 toys for the auction, mainly farm toys,” Talbert said. “I have one vendor coming in from Hagerstown who is sending 80 to 85 toys. He’s selling out his own collection. He is 86 and has been collecting for well over 40 years.”
Breakfast and lunch will be served by the Carroll County 4-H Fair Board with sausage and egg and cheese sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken corn soup, hamburgers, and other items, plus snacks and desserts, including homemade cakes and pies.
“All of this will help pay for the Carroll County fair,” Talbert said.
The Carroll County Agriculture Center is located at 706 Agricultural Center Drive in Westminster. For more information, call them at 410-848-6704.
Family night with trivia
The GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Westminster will hold a Family Fun Night at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ on Saturday, Jan 25, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Look for a spaghetti dinner with salad, garlic bread and desert provided, plus options for the little ones. Dinner begins at 5 p.m., then family trivia will start at 7 p.m. In addition, you’ll find face painting, a photo booth and community vendors with fun information to share.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids, with kids ages three and younger admitted for free.
Leslie Krebs-White, club vice president, said this is their first time to host this event.
“We had to stop doing our consignment sale and were trying to come up with another sort of event,” she said. “We felt going with a family event was the best way to go. We wanted to have a fun activity for the community to help them get to know us for us to get to know them. It will be fun but inexpensive."
Proceeds of this event will benefit the work of the Junior Woman’s Club of Westminster — a chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. The Woman’s Club of Westminster holds its business meetings at St. Paul’s UCC on the second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., followed by a social meeting at 7 p.m.
Seating is limited, so get your seats ASAP. Search for “Family Fun Night, Westminster, MD” on www.eventbrite.com, or find them on Facebook.
“This is a great affordable event for the community to get familiar with the people they live with and the agencies who are out there to help them, whether it be nonprofit or business agencies — those who are there to help others in the community,” Krebs-White said. “It’s also a good way for us to network and to meet new members. We could always use a few more members.”
For more information, contact jrwomansclub@gmail.com. The snow date for this event is Saturday, Feb. 1.
Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ is located at 17 Bond St. in Westminster.
Pancake breakfast
Trinity Lutheran Church is having an all-you-can-eat pancake and waffle breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 7 to 11 am. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage and creamed chipped beef with biscuits, plus orange juice, milk, coffee and tea. Also available will be pancakes and waffles from gluten-free mix as well as buckwheat pancakes.
Look for an amazing bountiful toppings bar that includes cherry, strawberry, blueberry and apple pie toppings, real whipped cream, chopped peanuts, toasted almonds, coconut, powdered sugar, chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles, multisprinkles, cinnamon, cinnamon sugar, and marshmallows.
Breakfast coordinator Dave Kulow said people like all those toppings, but, “The two big draws are the Belgian Waffles we have and the cream chipped beef. They tell me you close your eyes you don’t get any calories.”
There is no charge for breakfast, but a free-will offering is taken. Kulow said they used to charge for the breakfast, but it is easier for them to do a free-will offering, and people are usually very generous, he said.
Proceeds from the breakfast benefit the Community of St. Dysmas prison ministry, with services by several area pastors. Money goes toward operational expenses.
Kulow said the church also holds a breakfast in October and a Shrove Tuesday run by the youth.
“They do a good job running the dining room,” he said.
Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 833 Deer Park Road in Smallwood, inside the Westminster ZIP code area.
For additional information, call 410-848-8923.
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com.