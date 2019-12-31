We don’t think of the library as a place to go to hear a band, but the Finksburg branch of Carroll County Public Library aims to please all.
On Saturday, Jan. 4, catch Darla Jean and the Somethin’ or Others at 2 p.m. at the library, located at 2265 Old Westminster Pike in Finksburg.
Founded in 2010, the band plays mostly old-time country music, but also throws in some blues, traditional bluegrass and original songs. This very Americana band includes fiddle, mandolin, upright bass, guitar, banjo, harmonica and tight harmonies. According to their press materials, they’ve played countless festivals, benefits, weddings and hoedowns in the region.
The band encourages folks to sing along, dance and have a good time at this family-friendly event.
Barbara Weber, library associate, said they have been having the band in annually for three or four years now.
“They are lots of fun,” she said. “They play a lot of catchy tunes and encourage little kids to get up and dance.”
Weber said it is not unusual to see up to 30 people turn out — a good number for a program that is not strictly for kids, she said. Check them out for some toe-tapping family fun.
"If you have cabin fever, this is a good way to come out and dust off for the New Year,” she said.
Attendees need to register, and registration has already begun. Sign up online at https://library.carr.org, or call them at 410-386-4505 to register or for more information.
CatKnits
While volunteering at the Humane Societyof Carroll County, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, resident Karen Baker (who is the volunteer coordinator at the shelter) had an idea. An avid knitter, she could picture a room full of knitters settled into the cat room and connecting with the shelter cats to help them become more social. As a result, the group CatKnits was born in April 2015.
Over the years, CatKnits has grown, with up to a dozen folks turning out weekly to knit and crochet and spend time both together, and with the cats. You can join in the fun, too.
CatKnits meets from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the humane society. Because they are closed for the holidays, the next one will be held on Jan. 15.
For more information, call the humane society at 410-848-4810 or visit them online at https://hscarroll.org. They are located at 2517 Littlestown Pike in Westminster.
Carroll Singers seeks voices
Members of the Carroll Singers are looking for voices in all ranges to join them in song and to participate in their spring concerts titled "Let There Be Music!”
The spring concert is basically a collection of music that is about music. Each song mentions singing or music in some way. Some titles include “The Sound of Music," “Singing in the Rain” and “The Music of the Night.”
Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings, beginning on Jan. 14 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the choral music room at Westminster High School. New singers should arrive to this first rehearsal at 7 p.m.
“We are based in Carroll County, and (we) give our excess funds to local charities,” choral member Glenn Goff said.
According to their website, the Carroll Singers are an adult choral group, founded in 2005 and directed by Julia Richard. They regularly welcome guest performers and work with a gifted team of accompanying musicians. Membership dues for Carroll Singers are $15.
“One can come to rehearsals feeling down from a tough day and leave upbeat and invigorated,” Goff said. “We enjoy our rehearsals and the music is often moving and inspiring."
For more information, visit them online at http://carrollsingers.com or call 410-848-5581.
Westminster High School is located at 1225 Washington Road.
Big Country Breakfast
The Church of the Ascension will hold its Big Country Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 7 to 11 a.m. inside their Holy Cross Hall.
“Are you tired of waiting for your food, deciding what to get, and then disappointed the “portion size” of what you really like?” breakfast committee chairman Milt Beebe asked. “Then you and your family should a new tradition this year and come to the Country Breakfast Buffet at Ascension Church.”
Ascension’s breakfast is held on the first Saturday of every month. It’s a full all-you-can-eat breakfast menu with pancakes, Hahn sausage, scrambled eggs, hashed brown potatoes, egg and ham casserole, sausage gravy and biscuits, creamed chipped beef, assorted fruit, assorted pastries, fresh-brewed coffee, hot tea, hot chocolate, milk, and juices, all at an affordable price.
Breakfast costs $8 for adults and $4 for kids ages 4 to 8.
The church is located at 23 N. Court St. in Westminster, and there’s plenty of parking in the lot behind the church off Ralph Street.
For more information, contact Kaily Cook, at the church, at churchoftheascension@gmail.com or 410-848-3251.
Lois Szymanski covers Finksburg, Gamber, Pleasant Valley, Reese, Sandymount, Silver Run, Smallwood, Union Mills and Westminster. Reach her at 443-293-7811 or LoisSzymanski@hotmail.com.