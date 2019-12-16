And finally, because we all know someone who is just totally a pickle person, I’m sharing this recipe for Christmas pickles. I found this recipe on Taste of Home and it kind of made me laugh because you start by taking store-bought pickles, separating them from the pickle juice, and then make the juice extra sugary, adding cherries and pearl onions for some red and white color and some jalapeno (and why not some cherry peppers too?) for some heat. The recipe had won some reader award, so it must be good, but I’m not a pickle person, so I’m not ready to make a gallon of pickles and stink up my house a week before Christmas. But that’s just me.