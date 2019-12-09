And third, for something that is sweet but not candy sweet, I liked the idea of this winter orange pomegranate iced tea. I know you don’t usually think of iced tea in the winter, but if the intended recipient has a fireplace or wood stove in the house, he or she probably could use a cold drink, just like this parched writer. The iced tea is made with either black tea or orange-flavored tea, such as an herbal tea, and orange slices, cloves and cinnamon stick. The resulting tea is then mixed with orange juice and pomegranate juice (just buy it, don’t try squeezing those little arils yourself) and a little sugar, then you let it chill and pour it into a fancy bottle or pitcher to give to your recipient. A little plate of cookies on the side wouldn’t hurt either, but most important, a nice handwritten note telling them why they are special enough to be on your goodies list.