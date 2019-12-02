It’s December, and I’ve seen tons of friends sharing cookie recipes on social media and I’ve decided to jump on the bandwagon for cookies because I love baking at the holidays.
Do you like egg nog? Whether you do or don’t, you can make these frosted egg nog cookies, because they’re really just sugar cookies with a little rum extract (which you can sub out with vanilla if you prefer), and the egg nog frosting can use cream instead of the nog to make them plain vanilla. But I’m an egg nog fan (over ice, with bourbon), so I plan to make these the noggiest that I can.
Next, I love the color of these Kris Kringle cookies, made with a white cookie batter, white chocolate chips and dried cranberries. You can add pecans to them if you like, to make them more of a breakfast cookie, haha. With or without nuts, they’re yummy and bring some nice natural color to a cookie plate.
Third, after going on a chocolate fast for November, I’ve been fantasizing about deep, dark, super chocolatey cookies, and I’ve got my money on these cookies to hit the spot. Apparently they’re based on some famous cookies at a famous Manhattan bakery, so even though you may have to buy some extra ingredients, like dark cocoa and cake flour, at least you’re not paying $27 for four cookies (for real, it’s on their website). Oh, the joys of being a home baker!
And finally, these light spice holiday cookies are like a gingerbread cookie with just a little zing and not so much bite. I haven’t tried them yet, but in the reviews people kept saying how easy they were to roll out, which not every roll cookie can claim.
Get baking now so you can partake in and share these cookies for the whole month!
Enjoy!
Frosted egg nog cookies
For the cookies:
1 cup butter, room temperature
1 cup light brown sugar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 egg + 1 egg yolk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon rum extract
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
For the frosting:
1/4 cup butter, room temperature
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon rum extract (or use vanilla extract)
2 tablespoons egg nog or heavy cream
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
In the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment mix the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together for 2 minutes on medium speed. Add in the egg, yolk, vanilla extract, rum extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, and salt. Mix for 1 minute until smooth, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary.
Turn mixer to low and add in the flour, mixing until just combined.
Using a medium (2-tablespoon) cookie scoop, portion the dough out and place on the baking sheet 2 inches apart.
Bake for 9-10 minutes, or until the tops are set and the edges are lightly golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the frosting: in the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine all the ingredients, and mix for 2 minutes until creamy and smooth, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary. Spread approximately 1 tablespoon of frosting onto each cookie.
Sprinkle with a little ground cinnamon and nutmeg if desired. Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 days.
Source: https://cookiesandcups.com
Kris Kringle cookies
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup white chocolate morsels + more to add to the tops of the cookies before baking
1 cup dried cranberries + more to add to the tops of the cookies before baking
1/2 cup toasted chopped pecans (optional) + more to add to the tops of the cookies before baking, if using
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line a large cookie sheet/baking pan with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
Beat butter and sugar in large bowl with mixer until light and fluffy. Blend in eggs and vanilla. Add flour, baking soda and salt; mix well. Stir in white chocolate and cranberries.
Drop rounded spoonfuls (about 2 tablespoons) of dough, 1-1/2 inches apart, onto baking sheets. Add white chocolate morsels, cranberrries and pecans (if using) to the tops of the cookies for a prettier cookie.
Bake for about 9-12 minutes. Cool on baking sheets for about 1 minute and remove to wire racks to cool completely.
Source: www.kimscravings.com
Big, fat, double dark chocolate cookies
1 cup, cold salted butter cut into tablespoon-size pieces
1 cup lightly packed light or dark brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs, cold
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup cake flour
1/2 cup dark or Dutch-process unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 to 2 cups semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips or chunks
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line two half sheet pans with parchment paper and set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add the cold butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar. Start the mixer on low and gradually increase to medium speed. Mix for 4-6 minutes until the mixture is creamy and very well-combined, scraping down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed.
Add the eggs and vanilla and mix until combined and the batter is light in color, 2-3 minutes. Add the flour, cake flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. Mix on low speed until the dough starts to come together (and so the dry ingredients don't fly everywhere). When just a few dry streaks remain, add the chocolate chips or chunk and mix just until combined and there are no dry spots.
Scoop very large balls of dough about 4 ounces each and place several inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. I did five cookies per sheet. Bake for 9-10 minutes until set on the outside but still soft in the middle. Let the cookies rest on the baking sheets to cool for 5-7 minutes before removing.
Source: www.melskitchencafe.com
Light spice holiday cookies
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup vegetable shortening
3/4 cup light brown sugar, packed
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice or ground cloves
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 large egg
2 tablespoons molasses
3 cups King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour
3 tablespoons cornstarch
In a medium-sized bowl, beat together the butter, shortening, sugars, baking powder, spices, and salt until light and fluffy.
Add the egg and molasses, and beat well.
Mix about half of the flour into the butter mixture. When well combined, add the cornstarch and the remaining flour.
Divide the dough in half, flattening each half slightly to make a disk. Smooth the edges by rolling the disk along a lightly floured work surface. Wrap in plastic, and refrigerate for 1 hour (or longer), for easiest rolling.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Take one piece of dough out of the refrigerator, and flour a clean work surface and the dough.
Roll it out as thin or thick as you like. For slightly less crisp cookies, roll it out more thickly. The goal should be between 1/8- to ¼-inch thick. Use flour under and on top of the dough to keep it from sticking to the table or rolling pin. Alternatively, place the dough on parchment, and put a sheet of plastic wrap or another piece of parchment over it as you roll, pulling the plastic or parchment to eliminate wrinkles as necessary when rolling; this will keep dough from sticking without the need for additional flour. Cut into shapes with cookie cutters.
Transfer the cookies to ungreased or parchment-lined baking sheets.
Bake them just until they're slightly brown around the edges, or until they feel firm, about 10 to 12 minutes.
Remove the cookies from the oven, and let them cool on the baking sheet for several minutes, or until they're set. Transfer them to a rack to cool completely. Repeat with the remaining dough.
Latest Carroll County Lifestyles
Source: www.kingarthurflour.com