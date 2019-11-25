If you’re having more company over during Thanksgiving weekend, say for a Ravens game, try this giant Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich. I usually steer away from sandwich recipes because who needs instructions on how to make a sandwich, but the recipe comes into play for making a gigantic bagel-shaped loaf in a Bundt pan from two refrigerated French loaf dough rolls. After you bake the bread, you cut it in half lengthwise and baste it with an herbed butter, then toast it. Then you layer your Thanksgiving leftovers on top: the turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, maybe some fresh spinach, some cranberry sauce and top it all off with gravy. Apply the top bun, left your guests admire it, then cut it into slices for each to enjoy. I’m drooling as I type this.