This year I’ve been looking at some of the classic side dishes of Thanksgiving and new ways to flavor them or dish them up. First this week, I chose a rather classical flavor combination in stuffing — apple and onion — with the spin that you mix it up and then bake it in muffin tins to make individual servings, ready for the taking. They only need to cook in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes, but think how nice it will be to have that browned top and the soft stuffing on the inside. Yum!