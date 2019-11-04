But you probably already have a way you do (or don’t) like your sweet potato casserole, so I found completely different ways to use sweet potatoes at Thanksgiving. For example, in biscuits. I’ve made sweet potato biscuits before, but I had lost that recipe, so I was quite excited when I found a new one. Biscuits are kind of hard to screw up (as long as your oven works properly), but adding the mashed sweet potatoes makes these extra smooth and a little sweet. Yum!