There are lots of different ways you can go with appetizers, and if you plan to have an extended period of time before the main meal, you should plan on having three to five different kinds, each fulfilling a different kind of desire. You want them to balance each other, with some heavy and some light, some with meat and some vegetarian, some salty and some a little sweet, some hot and some cold. The possibilities are endless, which can get overwhelming! So, here are three fall appetizers that I plan to make.