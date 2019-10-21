I’m not joking about these, these are real recipes that I found when I first started searching for “recipes with a secret ingredient,” because that is the theme of an upcoming dinner party I’m attending. I can’t tell you how many vegetables they have put into brownies. Even I scrunch up my nose at the thought of avocado brownies or spinach brownies (I don’t think even chocolate can cover up that minerally taste of spinach), but I’ve made a chocolate beet cake before, and I thought that would easily be converted into delicious chocolate brownies. Side note, did you know that beets were the original source of the red coloring in red velvet cake?