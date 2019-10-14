My first introduction might have been butternut squash soup from Panera. It looked like pumpkin soup but a little more golden and I think they hinted that it had some apple in there, so on a certain day, it just looked inviting and I gave it a try. And I loved it! I’ve since made my own version of butternut squash soup in a number of different ways, but I’m guessing you might have tried that at home too, so for this week’s column I went for some different ways to use butternut squash.