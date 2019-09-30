Carrie’s Kitchen: Don’t like pumpkin spice? Try these recipes with real pumpkin

This week, I want to introduce you to pumpkin hummus. I’ve bought pumpkin hummus in stores before, but never thought to try making it at home. Last year, however, I did make my own sweet potato hummus with left over Thanksgiving sweet potatoes, and my guests thought it was great. Again, keep tasting it and season it to your liking. I often find I have to add more salt to most hummus recipes. And maybe start with a little cayenne and adjust it from there. If you don’t have pumpkin seeds in the house, you can buy the insides of the seeds — they’re called pepitas, and they have a great flavor to them that will introduce some nice crunch. Find them in the salad additions section of the grocery.