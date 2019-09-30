Carrie’s Kitchen: Don’t like pumpkin spice? Try these recipes with real pumpkin

It’s October, and you guessed it, that means I’m excited to be writing about pumpkin!
It seems like people either love pumpkin spice EVERYTHING or they hate it, either because they don’t like the taste or are turned off by the market oversaturation, but I want to remind us all that “pumpkin spice” items likely have no actual pumpkin in them. For that reason, I like to write about recipes that DO have actual pumpkin in them.
Pumpkin itself does not have a very strong taste, but it has lots of Vitamin A, and a fair amount of potassium and Vitamin C, so you can add it to dishes and get the health benefits without it tasting all vegetably.
In previous years, I’ve extoled the benefits of pumpkin chili, but really, you could add a can of pumpkin to any chili recipe to thicken it up and add extra nutrition to it, and then maybe adjust the seasonings to compensate for an extra 15 ounces of neutral flavor.
This week, I want to introduce you to pumpkin hummus. I’ve bought pumpkin hummus in stores before, but never thought to try making it at home. Last year, however, I did make my own sweet potato hummus with left over Thanksgiving sweet potatoes, and my guests thought it was great. Again, keep tasting it and season it to your liking. I often find I have to add more salt to most hummus recipes. And maybe start with a little cayenne and adjust it from there. If you don’t have pumpkin seeds in the house, you can buy the insides of the seeds — they’re called pepitas, and they have a great flavor to them that will introduce some nice crunch. Find them in the salad additions section of the grocery.
For another savory dish, I want to try this pasta dish that is a lot like a lasagna, only you skip some steps by using ravioli as the noodles and ricotta layers, then you make a lightly cinnamon- and nutmeg-spiced pumpkin sauce instead of tomato or cream sauce, and then still use mozzarella and Parmesan between the layers. I really want to try this one, because I get lasagna anxiety when a recipe requires pre-cooking the meat, boiling the noodles, adding eggs to the ricotta. This recipes saves you a couple of steps, and it will still feel homemade because you’re making the sauce from scratch and it’s a flavor you’re not likely to find in the freezer aisle.
And finally, for a pumpkin dessert, I was in the mood for a pumpkin chocolate chip bar and I came across this recipe, which called itself a blondie, but the end result was like a buttery, puffy cake, so I’ve renamed it a cake. It was really good. I was sorry I had committed to taking it to event so that I only got one piece of it, but we’re just at the beginning of October, there’s plenty more time to make pumpkin desserts! This batter would also make a really nice muffin, so I might divide it into my giant muffin tins next time.
Enjoy!
Pumpkin hummus
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons tahini
3 cloves garlic
1 teaspoon salt
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup pumpkin puree
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/4 cup toasted pumpkin seeds
Sesame seeds to add on top
Add lemon juice, tahini, garlic, salt, chickpeas, olive oil, pumpkin puree, cumin and cayenne pepper into a food processor bowl. Pulse until smooth.
Add pumpkin seeds into hummus and stir with a spoon.
Transfer hummus to a container with a lid and put in the refrigerator for 2 hours. This is an important step as it really helps bring out the flavors.
Remove from the refrigerator and garnish with sesame seeds. Serve with some toasted bread or vegetables.
Source: https://brooklynfarmgirl.com
Baked ravioli with creamy pumpkin sauce
1-pound package ravioli of your choice (cheese, prosciutto, spinach, etc.)
½ onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 bay leaf
4 sage leaves, chopped, + more for garnish
½ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Pinch of cinnamon
½ cup dry white wine
1 cup vegetable stock
1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree
Salt and pepper, to taste
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
¼ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly oil an 8- by 8-inch baking dish or coat with nonstick spray set aside.
In a skillet over medium heat, add the onion, garlic, and bay leaf. Cook until the onion is translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the sage leaves, red pepper flakes, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook one more minute.
Add the wine and cook until reduced by half. Add the stock and stir in the pumpkin puree. Mix until everything is incorporated. Taste, and season with salt and pepper as needed.
Scoop about ½ cup of the pumpkin sauce into the bottom of the prepared baking dish.
Place a single layer of ravioli on top. Top with ½ the remaining pumpkin mixture and sprinkle with ½ the mozzarella and parmesan. Repeat layers. Place into oven and bake until cheese has melted and bubbly about 30-35 minutes.
Garnish with fresh or fried sage and serve immediately.
Source: www.mymoderncookery.com
Pumpkin chocolate chip cake
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon pumpkin spice
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup unsalted butter
1 3/4 cups sugar
1 large egg
1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree
2 tablespoons vanilla
1 1/2 cups chocolate chips
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter a piece of parchment paper and place in a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Set aside.
In a large bowl, sift together the flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda and salt.
In a separate bowl, beat the butter with an electric mixer. Add the sugar and beat until fluffy. Mix in the egg, pumpkin puree and vanilla. Slowly add in the flour mixture and mix until combined. Fold in the chocolate chips and then pour into the prepared baking dish.
Bake pumpkin blondies for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick comes clean. Allow bars to cool for 20 minutes in pan and then remove from pan. Cut into bars and serve.
Source: www.iheartnaptime.net