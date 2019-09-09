Carrie’s Kitchen: Year of the Apple continues with savory trio of recipes

First up, a creamy apple cider chicken skillet. The chicken, the apples and the onions all get cooked in the skillet, though not at the same time. First, you cook the apples and onions until the apples are still firm but cooked on the outside, then you remove them from the skillet. Next, you cook the chicken breasts that have been dredged in flour, then you add apple cider and broth to the pan and simmer the chicken until it is done. At that point, you add the apples and onions back to the skillet and add a hefty half cup of heavy cream, and cook it just a little further until the sauce thickens and all the flavors meld together. It turns out quite pretty, and delicious!