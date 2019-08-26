Carrie’s Kitchen: Easy-to-make, good-on-the-go breakfast bar recipes

And finally, this third recipe looked beautiful but I haven’t tried it yet, these are peanut butter and jelly yogurt bars. This recipe uses a lot of oats and some flax, and then equal parts raisins and peanut butter, all of which you grind up in a food processor. Then you spread it into bars and cover it with a dairy-free yogurt, such as coconut milk or oat milk, both of which I’ve heard good things about from friends with food sensitivities. Finally, you add some blackberry jelly on top and swirl it together and then freeze it to let it set. Plan to keep these in the refrigerator, and eat them within a week.