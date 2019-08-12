Carrie’s Kitchen: Trio of grilling recipes to get us through the end of summer

First up, I found this recipe for lime marinated grilled chicken to use for a citrus-themed meal I prepared with my cooking club. My plan was to use this marinade with chicken breast tenderloins, which I marinated for almost 24 hours, then cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces and put it in tacos. They turned out great! The lime flavor really came through, and the brown sugar in the marinade really did help the chicken caramelize on the outside, while the lime juice kept it juicy on the inside. I chose not to use the cilantro in the marinade because I wanted the purer lime flavor, but that’s because this was a citrus-themed meal and not a Mexican-themed meal. If you like cilantro, go ahead and put it in for a great complement to the lime.