Carrie’s Kitchen: Ice cream recipes designed to make every day better

Previously in my ice cream making, I’ve stayed away from recipes that use eggs to make the custard. Tempering the eggs with warm milk can be tricky, and I’ve had to dump a batch and start over again more than once. I’ve also stayed away from recipes that had cornstarch because that seemed like a gimmick, and I had noticed that commercial ice creams that use cornstarch don’t melt the same way as a simpler, purer, five-ingredient ice cream does. But Bauer uses cream cheese instead of eggs because she says it’s a better protein and binder in ice cream, and she does use cornstarch because it’s a thickener that also prevents ice crystallization. And when I tried her method, I thought the results were great and very pure tasting, and I plan to make these over and over again.