Carrie’s Kitchen: Corn on the cob is great, but here are three different ways to enjoy this versatile veggie

Like cornbread. How do you enjoy your cornbread? I prefer mine on the sweet side, next to a smoky meat. For a few years I was making a sweet and spicy cornbread with green chiles in it, but my kids don’t like that, so we stick to plain old sweet now. This recipe is for a super-rich cornbread, made with a full stick of butter, a lot of buttermilk, even more mascarpone cheese (though you could probably substitute ricotta) and 3 eggs. That’s a lot of fat, and it’s what makes this recipe so rich. There’s a half cup of sugar, which isn’t too over the top, but there’s also some cheddar cheese, cumin and paprika to give it a little smoky flavor on its own. It’s still probably too sweet for the purists who like it a dry, New England-style, but if you can go either way on the sweet or plain spectrum, I think you will enjoy it.