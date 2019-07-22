Carrie’s Kitchen: Summer recipes inspired by the tropics

Speaking of granola, I love homemade granola, so I look forward to trying this recipe out as well. I’ve never tried making it with coconut oil before (I usually use vegetable oil or canola oil, which I’m not in love with), and I think the coconut oil will add some nice subtle flavor as well as have a better re-hardening quality after the oats are baked. And I agree, add your dried fruits at the end so that they don’t get too dried out and hard, but if you add them when the oats are still warm, the flavored oats and the dried fruit will exchange more of their aromas and flavors.