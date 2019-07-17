Carrie’s Kitchen: July means peaches and cooking with peaches is delectable

Peaches can be tricky to determine their peak ripeness, because if you try to eat them too soon, the flavors haven’t quite fully developed. Then again, miss that peak by more than a day and a half and you’re likely to have a mushy peach. But that’s one reason why I like cooking with peaches — after adding a little heat or acidity, they’re transformed into an end product that will be just as delectable as if you had found the one perfectly ripe peach in the bushel.