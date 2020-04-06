Carrie’s Kitchen: Recipes for an exquisite Easter meal in isolation

Whether you are a believer or not, I’m sure we will all feel the sadness of Easter in isolation this year. For those of us who are believers, not being able to gather and celebrate Christ’s resurrection with our church families is particularly disheartening. Yes, there will be online services, and we will still worship, but “alone together” is not the same as “together.” However the Bible says “wherever two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them,” so God will still be pleased.