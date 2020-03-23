Carrie’s Kitchen: Recipes you can improvise from what you already have in your pantry, fridge

I, for one, did not go stockpiling. I thought about it, but my faith in God is bigger than the fear. I’ve been doing our normal shopping. Toilet paper and bags of rice may have been sold out, but salad ingredients and apples have been plentiful. Since my husband has gone vegan, I had plenty of meat in our freezer. I have yeast and flour and would love to take some time to get back into breadmaking.