Carrie’s Kitchen: Trio of dishes perfect for the start of spring

First, I saw a picture of “eggs in a garden” and I thought it was beautiful. It has a very easy crust, made from puff pastry. You use a vegetable peeler to make thin strips of asparagus and carrot that you cook on the crust and bake. You cut holes into the crust, then crack eggs into the holes and put it back in the oven until the egg whites are set. Then you layer a fresh salad on top of the whole thing, hence, “eggs in a garden.” I haven’t had an occasion to try this out yet, but I look forward to it.