Carrie’s Kitchen: Even in a mild winter, these three soup recipes will hit the spot

This first recipe, for cheeseburger soup, was quite a hit with my family. My kids won’t eat cheeseburgers (or melted cheese on anything besides pizza), but they did enjoy this soup. I used frozen home fries instead of dicing the potatoes myself, and they turned out great. This recipe calls for a lot of dairy, between the cheddar and Monterey Jack, cream cheese and sour cream, so I suggest adding half at a time and adjusting it to your own preferences.