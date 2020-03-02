Carrie’s Kitchen: Getting to the heart of the plate with a pair of vegan recipes

The first recipe is for a brown rice and lentil burger. This recipe took a lot of time, so much so that I ended up preparing the rice and lentil mixture one day, then forming the patties and cooking it the next night. The rice and lentils took 40 minutes to cook on their own first, then you added them to the caramelized onions (which took about 30 minutes to cook themselves) and cook that all together for another 10 minutes, allowing the flavors to mingle and to start mashing the rice and lentils to make them better at sticking together later.