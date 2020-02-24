Carrie’s Kitchen: Looking for a little variety? Try this trio of vegan dishes

This first one, chakalaka, was my favorite, plus it is super fun to say! Chakalaka is a South African dish, but it had a lot of the same spices I like to use in Indian food, like ginger, curry, cayenne, paprika and then a little thyme. It’s mostly cabbage, made into a fuller dish with the addition of tomatoes, a can of white beans, a diced red pepper, a shredded carrot, and then spiced up with two jalapenos. Actually, the spice really came from the cayenne pepper — I used half a teaspoon rather than a full teaspoon, and it was quite spicy. We ate this over white quinoa, and it was very satisfying. My husband had the leftovers the next day, and said it was even better.