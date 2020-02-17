Carrie’s Kitchen: A tasty trio of different takes on a favorite ... cheesecake

So, this week I have three cheesecake recipes to share. You may already have a standard cheesecake recipe that you use, maybe handed down from your grandmother, or it was the first recipe you tried where the cheesecake didn’t get a crack in it so you vow it’s the only one you’re going to make. Not me. I love to try new versions of most things. So for my most classic version of cheesecake today, I chose this Oreo cheesecake. It’s got the chocolate Oreo cookie crust, a classic white cheesecake center, then you crunch up some cookies to place on top and bake into it, then drizzle over some chocolate ganache. Mmmmm.