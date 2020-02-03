Getting a table at a restaurant can be tricky for Valentine’s so I thought it would be fun to come up with some rich dishes that you can make and feel like you’re having a fancy meal out, but in the comfort of your home. Maybe you could even prepare it with your sweetheart, particularly if one of you are the one who does the majority of the cooking. With that in mind, I’ve chosen three pretty easy recipes so you won’t have to spend too much time in the kitchen or create too many dishes to be washed afterward.