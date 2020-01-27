This first recipe I made as soon as I got home, because I happened to have one medium-sized sweet potato that I had been wondering what to do with. I peeled it, then shredded it with the smallest size on my box grater, so that the sweet potato threads were very fine. I chopped the spinach as well as I could, and then mixed it with some ground turkey because that’s what I had. The recipe didn’t call for any seasoning, but I added 1 ½ teaspoons of Cajun seasoning and I was glad that I did. They turned out great! They were a little denser than a straight turkey burger, but they held together nicely and were still moist. My kids definitely noticed the spinach, but did not notice the sweet potato, so I call that a big win. Also I cooked them in a cast iron skillet indoors because it was too cold outside, but I think they would have held up well on a grill as well.