First up, these beef burritos. This recipe highlights how you can use the sauté function on the Instant Pot and then go immediately into the pressure cooking without changing pans — which is definitely a feature that I wish my slow cooker had. (However, you can slow cook with an Instant Pot, but I haven’t tried that either.) You pre-brown the beef, add the spices, beans and veggies, then top it with rice and more broth and set it to pressure cook for 10 minutes. It takes about 10 minutes to build up pressure, 10 minutes to cook, and 12 minutes to release the pressure, so to me, you’re already up to at least 45 minutes of prep here, which is why I don’t usually find the pressure cooker to save that much time. But, this is a one-pot meal, so I’ll give it credit for that.