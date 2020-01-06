First up, these poblano mushroom tacos. I had a very similar taco at an upscale taco restaurant in Virginia back in November and I’ve still been thinking about them. This recipe pairs ordinary cremini mushrooms with poblano peppers, which have a great smoky but not spicy flavor, and cooks them with garlic and onion and a little soy sauce to give it a richer flavor. This recipe calls for a homemade kale and pineapple salsa, which I’m interested in because you’re getting your greens and a little sweetness at the same time, but if you want to save time and use a store-bought salsa and maybe add some chopped spinach, you could.