First up, I’m excited about this curry cauliflower fried rice with roasted chickpeas. Have you tried cauliflower rice? I like it, because honestly, rice is usually just a background starch to soak up the sauce of whatever yummy thing we put on top of it. Finely chopped cauliflower can also serve this person, though I’ve found it’s worth the step of trying to get as much water out of it after you have cooked it as you can, so it doesn’t water down your sauce. I usually cook it, then drain it in a colander lined with a paper towel, then I put it back in the dish I’m cooking. I wouldn’t exactly call this recipe a fried rice because there’s no egg or soy sauce, but it is a curry and the chickpeas should help fill you up nicely.