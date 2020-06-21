‘Resilient food systems’: Carroll County group looks to connect gardeners with food banks

That evening, volunteers from the Boys and Girls Club of Westminster were watering and weeding. A volunteer from Grace Lutheran Church was on her second trip to the garden that day. Sam and Jennie Chamelin and their children were tending the Keep & Till’s patches planted with lines of beans and potatoes and other veggies. The Keep & Till, a ministry focused on rural life and agriculture and Sam is also the HSP garden’s manager, assisted by recent McDaniel College graduate Rachael Fox. Both are members of Neighbors Nourishing Neighbors, working on making the connections between the gardeners and the organizations experienced with distributing food.