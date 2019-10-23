New York Times bestselling author Michael Connelly began a book tour for his 33rd novel that will take him across the country and eventually to Australia in, of all places, Westminster, on Tuesday night.
Sponsored by A Likely Story Bookstore and the Carroll County Public Library, Connelly spoke at a sold-out Scott Theater at Carroll Community College and signed copies of his newest procedural crime novel, “The Night Fire,” which came out Tuesday.
Connelly is the latest high-profile author brought to Carroll County by the Sykesville-based bookstore and CCPL. Nicholas Sparks packed Westminster High School last October and A Likely Story and CCPL have since partnered to host bestsellers Chris Bohjalian, Harlan Coben, Lisa Scottoline and Sandra Brown, among others.
Connelly, a former newspaper reporter who covered the crime beat for the Los Angeles Times, has sold more than 74 million books worldwide. He is the executive producer of “Bosch,” an Amazon Prime series starring Titus Welliver that is based on his novels featuring the character Harry Bosch, he is the creator and host of the podcast Murder Book and the movies “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “Blood Work” were based on his novels.